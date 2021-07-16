Guillermo Rigondeaux Faces WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero Live on Showtime

CARSON, CALIFORNIA (July 16, 2021) – Cuban two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux will meet world bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero for the WBO belt on Saturday, August 14 headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event live on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and will also see undefeated rising contender Antonio Russell take on former world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in the biggest challenge of his career so far as the two face off for him. WBA Bantamweight Interim Title as part of the co-main event. Former world champion Rau’shee Warren and Damien Vázquez will open the broadcast with a 10-round bantamweight contest.

This event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Tickets are already on sale by going to AXS.com.

“Guillermo Rigondeaux is one of the most skilled fighters in all of boxing and he will look to continue to build on his legacy as he faces an exciting three-division champion and current 118-pound title holder John Riel Casimero,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “These are two fighters who have accomplished a lot in this sport, but each of them can reach new heights with a victory on August 14th. In the co-main event, Antonio Russell seeks to stand out as the new brother Russell on his way to a world title by facing the toughest test of his career against Emmanuel Rodríguez. Opening night of bantamweight duels, Rau’shee Warren can move one step closer to regaining his bantamweight belt when he takes on Damien Vazquez. Each and every one of these three fights will have a huge impact on the future of the bantamweight division, which always provides great action for the fans. “

Rigondeaux (20-1, 13 KOs) is a veteran 122-pound division champion who lost weight and captured the WBA bantamweight title against Liborio Solís in February 2020 on SHOWTIME. He had one of the best amateur careers in history and turned pro in 2009, demonstrating masterful technical ability that made him a unified world bantamweight champion and a pound-for-pound top boxer. Rigondeaux won two gold medals representing his native Cuba at the Olympics and built his reputation as a winner by defeating rivals such as Nonito Donaire, Rico Ramos and Joseph Agbeko.

“This is a big fight for me and my team as we have a chance to get the WBO title,” Rigondeaux said. “Fighting on SHOWTIME once again will be fun, and I am grateful for this opportunity. I’m still in great physical shape even though I haven’t been in the ring for well over a year, and my plan is to ruin Casimero’s dreams. I know he has a lot of power, but he will be facing a man with excellent boxing ability and a high IQ in the ring. I will master him and show him what ‘The Jackal’ is all about. My trainer Ronnie Shields and I have been practicing new tricks, so don’t be surprised if I knock him out. “

Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) hails from Ormoc City, Leyte, in the Philippines and defended his title for the second time on August 14 after successfully defending it for the first time by knocking out Duke Micah in September 2020. Casimero trains in Las Vegas and originally won the title by stopping Zolani Tete impressively in the third round of their fight in November 2019. The three-division champion had already captured championship belts at fly and light flyweights during a career that dates back to 2007. This will be his third fight in the US and his second at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“I am very excited to be back on SHOWTIME fighting in Southern California where many Filipino fans will come to see me fight,” said Casimero. “I look forward to defending my title against Guillermo Rigondeaux, a boxer known to many Filipino fans as he defeated my compatriot Nonito Donaire. I will show the boxing world how you can beat Rigondeaux and retire him once and for all.”

Antonio Russell (18-0, 12 KOs) is the middle brother of WBC Featherweight Champion Gary Jr. and a 2016 Olympics Olympian boxer Antuanne. He was announced as one of the bantamweight contenders after prevailing by technical decision over former world champion Juan Carlos Payano in December 2020 on SHOWTIME. The 28-year-old boxer from Capitol Heights, Maryland has been a professional since 2015 after having an outstanding career as an amateur. Russell won four times in 2019 and kicked off his 2020 by prevailing against Jesús Martinez in February.

“I’m really looking forward to this August 14 fight on SHOWTIME,” Russell said. “I have done a lot of work and I am ready to fight, extremely focused. Rodríguez is the only thing on my mind and I already want to give a show ”.

Rodriguez (19-2, 12 KOs) is 28 years old and is returning to the ring after losing a controversial split decision to Reymart Gaballo in December last year on SHOWTIME. Out of Manatí, Puerto Rico, Rodríguez captured the IBF bantamweight world title from Paul Butler in 2018 and successfully defended it against then-undefeated Jason Moloney. Rodriguez would then lose his belt to undefeated champion Naoya Inoue in May 2019.

“I already want to get back in the ring for this fight,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone knows what happened in my last fight against Gaballo. This time I will not leave things in the hands of the judges. I will look for the knockout and a resounding victory. “

Warren (18-3, 4 KOs) bounced back from a meager world title points loss to then-former champion Nordine Oubaali in January 2019 by prevailing on points over Gilberto Mendoza and Sharone Carter. Warren is a southpaw from Cincinnati, Ohio who managed to win the WBA bantamweight world title after a majority decision over Juan Carlos Payano in 2016. He then lost the title the following year by split decision to Zhanat Zhakiyanov. The 34-year-old veteran became the first American boxer to qualify for three consecutive Olympics in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

“Vazquez is not the type of fighter who is capable of competing with me,” Warren said. “When he sent me his name, I only needed to see 10 seconds of his fights. I actually want to face Rigondeaux, but I’ll take care of this first and then wait until I can fight the one I want to fight. Several top amateur boxers have kept me sharp as my sparring partners by throwing a lot of punches together and keeping me on my toes heading into August 14. ”

Vazquez (15-2-1, 7 KOs) is a 24-year-old southpaw born in Thornton, Colorado who currently trains based in Las Vegas. He is the younger brother of former two-time world champion Israel Vázquez and has just been defeated by super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa in September of last year after having stopped Alejandro Moreno in February of that year. Vázquez has been a professional since 2013 and began his career with 14 wins per hour.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” Vazquez said. “I have been a professional since I was 16 years old, so I took a few much needed months off after fighting Brandon Figueroa. Now I’m back and more ready than ever to show the world what I’m capable of in this war against a world-class opponent like Warren, who thinks this will be an accessible fight for him. He is totally wrong and I will prove it to him on August 14. “