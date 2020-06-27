Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

For many fans Guillermo Ochoa He is the best goalkeeper in the league thanks to his good performances in the America and especially in the National selection. Due to the suspension of the tournament, the goalkeeper has taken advantage of his free time to upload funny videos to social networks.

On this occasion the Mexican national team uploaded a publication to TikTok where he imitates superheroes while wearing different masks; his video was a sensation on social networks because in a matter of minutes he exceeded thousand 900 likes.

On the other hand, some fans sent him messages of support and let him know his favoritism, while others praised him for his great career as a footballer. In your account TikTok has more than 243 thousand followers and so far records 691 thousand likes.

@ 8ayosoy 🦇 ## superhero ## batman ## spiderman ## wonderwoman ## hulk ♬ original sound – michael_messer

It should be remembered that the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa he came back to Mexico to play the Opening 2019 after the departure of the Argentinean Agustín Mechesín; in his first tournament he managed to reach the final, which they lost to RAyados de Monterrey.