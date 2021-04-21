Guillermo Ochoa and Chicharito together in Tokyo? Reveal conflict between players

During an ESPN talk between Mauricio Pedroza, Carorlina Guillén and Moisés Llorens, they revealed that the youth squad from Chivas, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Club América goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, would have conflicts and both could not attend as reinforcements to the Tri Olímpico.

While talking about Lozano’s reinforcements, Spanish journalist Moisés Llorens commented that if Javier was on the list, Ochoa could not be, which started the discussion where both Pedroza and he acknowledged that they have had problems in the past.

Ochoa and Chicharito, who have played 3 World Cups together, would have had personal problems and although they assure that they have already filed rough edges, it would be an achievement for Lozano to be able to bring them together.

“Is there a good relationship? No. But there is a commitment to have a professional relationship at the initiative of Gerardo Martino.” Pedroza said.

The footballers would have had an exchange of statements in 2019, however, it is unknown if that is the reason for their conflicts.