Guillermo Lasso won the presidential elections in Ecuador

The center-right candidate Guillermo Lasso has been declared the winner in the ballot this Sunday in Ecuador when the scrutiny of 97.22% of the votes gives him a difference of 5.03 points over his correista rival Andrés Arauz.

“This is a historic day, a day in which all Ecuadorians have decided their future, have expressed with their vote the need for change and the desire for better days for all”, he said before his supporters gathered in Guayaquil (southwest).

In his third candidacy for the Presidency, Lasso obtained 52.51% in the ballot this Sunday, compared to 47.49% of his rival, according to the partial official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Lasso thanked God for the vote, his family, as well as Alfredo Borrero, his running mate, “today the elected vice president of Ecuador,” he said, although the CNE has not yet officially ruled on the results.

He also thanked Jaime Nebot, leader of the Social Christian party, who supported him for these presidential elections, the third in which he participates as the highest authority of the Creando Oportunidades (CREO) movement, a neoliberal formation that he created in 2012.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me the opportunity to be your president and to be able to serve you”, He told his followers in Guayaquil and pointed out that, from next May 24, they will assume the “challenge of changing the country” with responsibility.

Throughout the vote, Lasso managed to exceed a nine-point advantage over Arauz, but little by little the difference was reduced with the vote count in the provinces of Manabí and Esmeraldas, bastions of correísmo.

The difference in votes between the two candidates is about 420,000, a sum that everything indicates that it will not be exceeded at this point, although the count is still open.

In any case, Lasso’s followers have come out to celebrate in front of the CNE headquarters in Quito, and also in the cantons of the Guayas province where he accumulates a part of his political force.

In the Samborondón sector, dozens of supporters gathered with blue and white flags of the CREO movement and those of Ecuador, in an anticipated celebration.

Meanwhile, in the area where Arauz’s followers were gathered, in Quito, little by little people were withdrawing, and the headquarters of the movement has been emptied.

It is expected that in the next hour, the CNE will make an official announcement of the preliminary count, and that the two candidates will offer press conferences, one in Quito and the other in Guayaquil.

Arauz recognizes Lasso’s triumph and electoral “stumble” in the ballot in Ecuador

The correista candidate Andres Arauz He recognized this Sunday the triumph of the center-right Guillermo Lasso and having suffered an electoral “setback” in the ballot in Ecuador, when 97.58% were counted.

“This is an electoral setback, but in no way a political or moral defeat,” he said in an address to his followers in Quito with which he acknowledged his defeat against the center-right candidate Guillermo Lasso.

The President of Uruguay recognizes Lasso

I just spoke with @LassoGuillermo to congratulate him on his success and to get to work together on the issues that our countries have in common. – Luis Lacalle Pou (@LuisLacallePou) April 12, 2021

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, congratulated center-right Guillermo Lasso this Sunday after his victory in the presidential elections in Ecuador.

“I just spoke with @LassoGuillermo to congratulate him on his success and to get to work together on the issues that our countries have in common”the Uruguayan president wrote on his Twitter account.

