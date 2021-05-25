Guillermo Lasso assumes the presidency of Ecuador ready to end “the era of caudillos”

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, raises the hand of the new president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, along with the first lady, María de Lourdes Alcívar Crespo, and the King of Spain. (Photo: JOSÉ JÁCOME / EFE)

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, was sworn in on Monday as the new ruler of his country. In his inauguration speech, he promised to build a country “of reunion”, away from the political hatred of the past, open to the world and national unity among all sectors of society.

The president ruled that with the beginning of his administration a new century is also born for the democratic republic, which guarantees the prosperity of Ecuadorians, and wondered why such a rich country “has such a” poor people. “

“In this government that is born today, of the new century of republicanism [en Ecuador], the era of the caudillos ends …. The era of the caudillos ends! “, proclaimed Lasso after assuring that” he will rule for all. ” The president spoke these words before family, friends and international figures such as King Felipe VI of Spain, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, the Argentine foreign minister, Felipe Solá, the former Spanish president José María Aznar and the opposition leader of Venezuela, Leopoldo López . Nicolás Maduro was not invited.

Lasso, a conservative banker and politician, announced that “the political persecution in Ecuador is over” because he “did not come to satisfy the hunger of a few but the hunger of many.” Thus, he promised to strengthen democracy to end “lacerating inequalities between the rural and urban world”, in a country that “has failed its youth in education and creation of opportunities, which keeps its retirees in the most humiliating oblivion. , and where being a woman is not a factor of disadvantage but of existential danger ”.

A pandemic that has weighed down the economy

“Today I received …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.