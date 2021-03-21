Guillermo, “furious” with Harry and Meghan Markle for how they responded to the queen after banning them from using the ‘royals’ brand

Prince William of England was “furious” because his brother Harry and Meghan Marklethey “insulted” the queen with a “disrespectful” response to his ban on using the word royal (‘royal’) in his future commercial ventures, revealed sources close to the prince, in which they suppose new revelations about the English royal family after Oprah Winfrey’s controversial interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According The Times, the Duke of Cambridge’s break with his brother soured even more in early 2020 when the Sussexes ‘surprised’ the monarch with a terse statement against the Palace last year.

The sources consulted by the Times They said that the episode that “bothered Guillermo the most” was in March 2020 when in a post on his website SussexRoyal the couple wrote “the Monarchy or the Cabinet Office they have no jurisdiction over the use of the word ‘royal‘ abroad”.

This short sentence crossed a line for William, who felt it was a reproach to the queen. “That was too much for William, who felt that the queen had been taken by surprise in a way very insulting and disrespectful“said a source close to the prince to The Sunday Times.

Guillermo is still bothered that “the content is still online”. “It’s amazing,” said those sources, adding that the brothers “did not part in a friendly way.”

The tension was palpable during the brothers’ last public engagement together, at a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. According to sources close to William, the statement of the Dukes of Sussex it was still on his mind.

The friends he has talked to Times They also say that William served as a peacemaker during the “tensions” that occurred at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, during which the incident occurred in which Meghan claims that Kate Middleton made her cry. The different accounts of that event They say it was Kate who cried.

“Every time there was a drama, or a staff member about to resign, William was personally trying to fix it, “say the sources.