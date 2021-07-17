Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ receives an “R” rating for “violent and sexual content”



Guillermo del Toro’s film receives an “R” rating for “violent and sexual content.”

Photo: VALERIE MACON / . / .

‘Nightmare Alley’, the upcoming psychological thriller from the Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, will not have supernatural elements, but it will be a dark story.

This comes from the Motion Picture Association of America who has given the film an “R” rating, In other words, it can only be seen by people 18 years of age and older because it contains strong and bloody violence, some content of a sexual nature, nudity and high-sounding language.

The R rating isn’t very surprising, considering the fact that Del Toro’s last two films, “Crimson Peak” and “The Shape of Water,” received the same rating.

Del Toro will break with his tradition of showing the monsters he has embraced with so much affection to focus on real monsters such as greed and betrayal, since the book on which he was based to create the script of the film is about a con man He goes to a carnival, it is there where he meets a “mentalist” just as ambitious as he and after making an alliance he begins to deceive hundreds of people.

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ has received an R rating for strong / bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language. The film stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn. pic.twitter.com/YaGot2liB1 – Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 7, 2021

In addition to serving as the project manager, Guillermo also co-wrote the script with Kim Morgan.

Another fact that is known is that the scenes include the participation of actors such as Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Paul Anderson, Holt McCallany, Toni Collette and many more.

The feature film is already in post-production and Searchlight Pictures plans to its release in theaters on December 3, 2021, so the launch of a first advance in the coming weeks is not ruled out.