Guillermo del Toro works with talent from Guadalajara the pre-production of Pinoccio – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

As announced at the last Guadalajara FICG Film Festival, the acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro will return to his city to work on the pre-production of Pinoccio, an animated film, which is his next project after La forma del agua (2017) .

Del Toro will work in Guadalajara, where the International Animation Center (CIA) is located, a project promoted by the filmmaker, the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) and the FICG.

“The CIA, or Chucho’s Workshop, was selected by the director to make a small part of the film, as it is the largest animation studio in Latin America specialized in stop motion, the technique in which the film is made,” he reports. the city of Guadalajara in a statement.

Produced by DreamWorks and Netflix, the version of the children’s classic will feature the participation of local filmmakers, who will be working throughout this year at the CIA. The plot will be set in Italy, in the 1930s, in times of the rise of fascism led by Benito Musolini. Gregory Mann will be voiced by Pinoccio, Jiminy Cricket’s Ewan McGregor and Gepetto’s David Bradley.