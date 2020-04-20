1/4

Guillermo del Toro shared what he has read and seen during the isolation by Covid-19 through Twitter, where other filmmakers joined its dynamics.

The Guadalajara revealed that “Grindshow: The Selected Writings of William Lindsay Gresham”, by the mentioned author, and “The Demons of Loudun”, by Aldous Huxley, are some of the titles he has read, as well as some stories from the Herman Cyrill McNelle (Sapper) related to the First World War, especially from the trenches, and some poetry.

“I’m re reading ‘The Demons of Loudun’, which I fully suggest to anyone who can. It is incredibly relevant to what we are going through and how autonomy can be destroyed in times of crisis.

“Of all the strangeness, reading poetry has helped, because a part of the world is contained in those words,” he wrote.

The Oscar winner also mentioned the Mexican writer Juan Rulfo as the author of the most powerful prose ever written in Spanish, whom he also finds difficult to adapt or translate, something he attempted in The Devil’s backbone.

To see audiovisual content, Del Toro has mainly resorted to Criterion Channel, an American company specialized in restoring classic and artistic films.

“There (Criterion) you can watch movies like Watch A Woman’s Face, by Gustaf Molander; Il Posto, by Ermanno Olmi, or Water Lillies, by C Sciamma, “he said.

According to the director of The Pan’s Labyrinth, is managing the publication of Mexican classics on such a platform, such as El Suavecito (1950), by Fernando Méndez, and most of Luis Buñuel’s Mexican work.

The filmmaker commented that he has been a month of self-imposed isolation and that he has only come out to cover primary needs, such as the search for food and supplies.

Other filmmakers who attended the summons that the director of The Shape of Water did this Sunday, were Rian Johnson (Between Knives and Secrets) Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) Ava Duvernay (A Journey in Time), Lexi Alexander (Hooligans-Defend Yours), Darren Aronofsky (Mother!), Ari Aster (Midsommar), Brad Bird (The Incredibles), Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), James Mangold (Logan) and the Mexican Issa López (Vuelven).

“I’m reading Fernanda Melchor’s ‘Hurricane Season’ (just released in English!). She is part of this amazing new wave of Latin American writers who turn tired old magical realism into a brutal mix of social problems and horror. I’m fascinated by that, “said Issa López.

