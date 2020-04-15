Guillermo del Toro shares his recommendations to see and read during quarantine | AP

The famous Mexican director and screenwriter Guillermo del Toro shared his best recommendations to see, read and listen during quarantine for those who ran out of options to hang out.

The days pass and the activities are exhausted, that is why Guillermo del Toro decided to do some recommendations somewhat personal of things you can do in your spare time.

It was through his social networks that the filmmaker suggested a book, a film, and an album that you could enjoy in these days of isolation at home.

In the cinema section, Guillermo recommended the movie from his great companion, Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman“

This film is not only beautiful, inventive and vital, it is the very essence of cinema: staging, sound and emotions, rhythm, resolved in a perfect parable, an ideal song, “wrote Del Toro.

It is worth mentioning that this great film gave Iñárritu the Oscar for Best Director, Best Film, Original Screenplay and Photography for Emmanuel Lubezki.

He also made a recommendation of a great book, which is written by Edwin S. Hartland, “The Science of Fairy Tales“

This book might seem dated or even old by modern standards, but it is also infinitely fascinating and not well known. It was of vital importance in the creation of fa Faun’s Labyrinth, ’” he said.

This book was published in the year of 1891, so it is quite old and analyzes the fantasy tales from a somewhat scientific perspective showing to what extent the imagination intervenes in reality.

What surprised him most was his musical recommendation, because his tastes were unknown, to which he recommended “The Dark Side of the Moon“by the famous British rock band Pink Floyd.

For me, it is one of the greatest visual albums of all time. The soundscape (a perfect collaboration with Alán Parson) always brings me images. The album was produced in an attempt to break the limits of existing technology, but still feels alive and full of passion and pain. It is enveloping and toxic, ”he said.

Now you got three options more of what to do during this closure, so to start it and see his incredible recommendations.

.