On May 27, 2020, the Mexican movie Fernando Noías de la Parra was released on Netflix. This Mexican film came first to the Morelia International Festival where it won the award for Best Mexican Feature Film in the 2019 edition.

The film had a premiere in traditional theaters from production; however at the end of this They had problems to continue financing it, so Netflix entered the list and released it as one of its originals in the catalog. From the first day, the film gave too much to talk about, dividing opinions regarding its history and the way the director presented it.

However, I’m not here anymore it’s a film that has extremely interesting qualities ranging from a narrative cut in two in time, the photography of Damian García, the performance of non-actors led by Juan Daniel García Treviño, the documentary style of history and its essence: identities and loneliness, which are based on themes already taken up in Mexican cinema such as migration and violence.

You can also read: #NUESTROCINEMX, THE FREE FILM SHOW MADE IN MEXICO WITH THE SUPPORT OF FOPROCINE

I’m not here anymore is a movie that came in the midst of quarantine in Mexico and several countries around the world. The societies stopped their rhythm of life, and from a confinement, they saw how the violence, the racism, the intolerance, the acts of inequality, the injustices increased. Several movements were latent like the feminist in Mexico …

And the movie it was released two days after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the United States. A 46-year-old African American, unarmed, was killed by city police in an act of abuse of power, police brutality and racism. That same week of its premiere, the world shook. Thousands of people have taken to the streets in the 50 states of the neighboring country and in various parts of the world, to demand justice and to force the system to change. Changes are required now.

And not only that. Frías’ film was released a week after Mexican cinema was threatened by a bill that sought to repeal the Cinematography Law. and, therefore, eliminate one of the largest trusts and supports for the making, production, distribution, and exhibition of national films, the FIDECINE.

I’m not here anymore it came in this strange and overwhelming context that we don’t fully understand, but in which we all participate. That is why this film is important to see now, and to reflect on its history, which managed to shock and excite Guillermo del Toro, Oscar-winning Mexican director.

Del Toro wrote through his Twitter account: “I AM NO LONGER HERE. With the world where it is -this splendid film It echoed me, moved me, shook me, made me think and caused me deep admiration and respect. It is on NETFLIX and speaks with strength and power. To hell, bluntly and with plenty of eggs“

I’m not here anymore. With the world where this splendid film is echoed, it moved me, it shook me, it made me think and it caused me deep admiration and respect. He is on NETFLIX and speaks with force and power. To hell, bluntly and with plenty of eggs. pic.twitter.com/LWMFwuHzZZ – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) June 5, 2020

Guillermo del Toro is not exaggerating, the film has an impressive visual narrative that sails between the streets of Monterrey in 2011, when Calderón’s war on drugs was at its peak, and the streets of Queens in New York.. And not only that, the story of the protagonist named Ulises, appeals to identity and the need to belong so inherent to the human being.

Ulises is a 17-year-old boy who belongs to a subculture known as Cholombianos, whose life is based on the music of cumbia. They preach a love for Colombia, and that is why they call themselves Kolombia with K, and specifically, Terkos, a group that dances, sings and their life revolves around this. Due to a situation, Ulises must flee Mexico to reach New York in the United States.

Here he doesn’t speak any English, but even with his Mexican countrymen, he doesn’t understand himself. But it is not strange for him. Ulises was a foreigner in his own country because of his way of dressing, speaking, dancing, and living his life. So I’m not here anymore, take a very interesting read about the sense of belonging, of being from somewhere but, What happens when the place where you come from rejects you because of your skin color or something more superficial like your way of dressing? Where do you run away to?

I am no longer here is available in the Netflix catalog and here we leave the trailer for the tape:

Watch on YouTube

