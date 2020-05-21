Mexican director Guillermo del Toro expressed his rejection at the proposal by the Morena deputies to disappear the Investment Fund and Stimuli for Cinema (Fidecine), a federal trust used to support the financing of Mexican films.

Through his Twitter account, the filmmaker called for a meeting to be held immediately with representatives of the film community, before the initiative, which according to the coordinator of the Morena caucus, Mario Delgado, has as an objective to cushion the economic impact that COVID-19 has had in the country.

Del Toro’s reaction comes in response to a message that the National Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE) shared on his social networks, in which he clarifies that neither the latter nor support for national cinema are at risk.

Likewise, Guillermo explained that the majority of workers in the industry live from one production to another, so they need continuity.

Just as he said with surprise that a leftist government attacks cultural manifestations that are also protected in international trade agreements.

“This is not a momentary or rectifying measure: it is permanent, and it means the devastation of an already endangered cultural ecosystem. We have been surviving on the basics for decades and with it we have achieved enormous things, ”he wrote.

The director has shared several publications in which he expresses his disagreement on the subject and refers to the reconsideration of the initiative, highlighting the importance of cinema.

