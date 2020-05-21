Mexican director Guillermo del Toro expressed his rejection at the proposal by the Morena deputies to disappear the Investment Fund and Stimuli for Cinema (Fidecine), a federal trust used to support the financing of Mexican films.

Through his Twitter account, the filmmaker called for a meeting to be held immediately with representatives of the film community, before the initiative, which according to the coordinator of the Morena caucus, Mario Delgado, has as an objective to cushion the economic impact that COVID-19 has had in the country.

Del Toro’s reaction comes in response to a message that the National Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE) shared on his social networks, in which he clarifies that neither the latter nor support for national cinema are at risk.

So we respectfully ask for more than just a message. We ask for an immediate meeting with plural representatives of the film community – of all generations and possible genres to remove any ambiguity. https://t.co/MToSyhqnwC – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

Likewise, Guillermo explained that the majority of workers in the industry live from one production to another, so they need continuity.

I open thread @mario_delgado @dolorespadierna Most workers in the CInematografica industry need continuity. They live from one production to another. The level of quality at a technical and artistic level has soared to the highest level. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

Just as he said with surprise that a leftist government attacks cultural manifestations that are also protected in international trade agreements.

“This is not a momentary or rectifying measure: it is permanent, and it means the devastation of an already endangered cultural ecosystem. We have been surviving on the basics for decades and with it we have achieved enormous things, ”he wrote.

As other Mexicans have achieved in dance, the Opera, the plastic arts or literature. But this is an industry – an art that requires infrastructure, hundreds of hands, hundreds of souls to recreate life on screen. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

The director has shared several publications in which he expresses his disagreement on the subject and refers to the reconsideration of the initiative, highlighting the importance of cinema.

We do not advocate for ourselves but for those who come: There are thousands of young people who come with strength and new ideas – we are looking to reactivate animation, as an alternative way of telling stories, we are stimulating creativity to give voice to those voices. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

Mario Delgado @mario_delgado and Dolores Padierna @dolorespadierna This is a fundamental cultural manifestation for the world. It is cutting wings for thousands of filmmakers who are on the way – it is abandoning yourself to the tide. https://t.co/N3ICeW6jXg – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

