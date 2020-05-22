Through his Twitter account, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro launched a call for it to be carried out immediately a meeting with representatives of the cinema community, of all possible generations and genres before the noise generated on the subject of trusts in the cinematographic field.

The above before a message from the National Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE) in which it is clarified that neither the latter nor the support for national cinema are at risk.

So we respectfully ask for more than just a message. We ask for an immediate meeting with plural representatives of the film community – of all generations and possible genres to remove any ambiguity. https://t.co/MToSyhqnwC – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

The filmmaker explained that most workers in the industry live from one production to another, so they need continuity. He said he is surprised that a leftist government attacks cultural manifestations that are also protected in international trade agreements.

“This is not a momentary or rectifying measure: it is permanent, and it means the devastation of an already endangered cultural ecosystem. We have been surviving on the basics for decades and with it we have achieved enormous things, ”he wrote.

Del Toro argues that cutting supports or changing them without the agreement of the community forever suffocates the few forms of survival that exist for the cinema.

I open thread @mario_delgado @dolorespadierna Most workers in the CInematografica industry need continuity. They live from one production to another. The level of quality at a technical and artistic level has soared to the highest level. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

What are you talking about?

As we know on April 2, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced, through a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the end of all public trusts without organic structure and mandates, which, according to what was argued, represented more than 700 billion pesos.

Obviously, this decree put at risk a large number of culture and science trusts that are in danger of disappearing. Given this measure, the Mexican Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMACC) explained in a statement to the President that in our country Two trusts were created to support film production in Mexico.

The Fund for Quality Film Production FOPROCINE to support new filmmakers, as well as the most risky and experimental films, and the Film Investment and Encouragement Fund FIDECINE, focused on supporting films that have a chance of commercial recovery.

Later, the Fiscal stimulus was also implemented for Investment Projects in National Cinematographic Production (EFICINE), which facilitates private participation in national cinema.

Before the presidential decree, the president of the AMACC, Mónica Lozano, requested the intervention of the president since FOPROCINE went extinct and ran the same risk FIDECINE, a situation that finally occurred with Morena’s proposal in the Permanent Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

“The money is insured”

Before the initiative to reform, among others, the Cinematography Law, was presented, the director of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE), María Novoa, assured that thanks to a legal extension, the resources destined to FROPOCINE would function normally to comply with all the commitments made in 2020 as the 170.6 million pesos.

He explained that after speaking with the authorities, the assets of FIDECINE could be protected and that in the case of FOPROCINE it was opened the possibility of moving to a single trust that would bring them both together.

The official assured that the new trust would be delimited from consultations, workshops and talks with the film community. Through their social networks they affirmed that everything was ok, that the readjustment would not affect support for national cinema.

MESSAGE TO THE COMMUNITY: pic.twitter.com/jfZ4LRHzkD – IMCINE (@imcine) May 13, 2020

However, as we mentioned earlier, at night Morena (initiative signed by Dolores Padierna) presented an initiative to the Permanent Commission of the Chamber of Deputies that, among other things, eliminates FIDECINE, completely ending support for the independent sector and hundreds of film workers.

The question is: How are you going to work in a single trust if the base, FIDECINE, is eliminated?

I take the liberty of sharing the back of a call sheet from a “medium” movie. 91 crew members, many with families that depend 100 on this job.

What would happen without the film funds? #AlertaCine @Dolores_PL @DiputadosMorena @SergioMayerb pic.twitter.com/dAkLxLVb41 – Alejandro Zuno (@alexzuno) May 21, 2020

So while through her Twitter account, legislator Dolores Padierna explained that each of the trusts will be reviewed since the initiative maintains all the projects, programs, supports and scholarships that are contained in the trusts … so?