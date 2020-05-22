Mexico City.- The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC), IMCINE, filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro, actors and even the deputy Sergio Mayer protest the initiative to eliminate the Fidecine, which would affect the production of national cinema.

“Without the support for the production of Mexican cinema, our stories, languages ​​and identities on screen would disappear before the economic and media onslaught of Hollywood cinema.”

This was stated by María Novaro, director of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography on her Twitter account, in which she published the benefits of Fidecine.

This opened the conversation:

In 2019, 216 feature films were made, a historical figure for national cinema. Half of Mexican cinema is made with state support that is the seed for private creation and participation. What if they did not exist? I open thread (1 of 5) – Maria Novaro (@maria_novaro) May 21, 2020

“In 2019, 216 feature films were made, a historical figure for national cinema. Half of Mexican cinema is made with state support that is the seed for private creation and participation.

“Without the seed-supports we would not have more splendid documentaries that move us, inform us, and are a mirror of our realities, nor films that successfully represent us in the world.

We would not have audiovisual and linguistic representation of our native regions and communities.

Our films fill us with pride for our cultural diversity and are of enormous value for our happiness, memory and for national dialogue. Our instruments to support Mexican cinema are transparent, citizens and effective. We cannot lose them. ”

Actors and filmmakers set their stance on Fidecine

Guillermo del Toro: This is a fundamental cultural manifestation for the world.

This was answered by the deputy Mario Delgado:

I agree with you @RealGDT, it is one of the most important cultural manifestations in the world and of which all Mexicans are proud. An initiative is a proposal, we promise to listen and work with everyone to make the best decision for the country. https://t.co/cUV2G1ui0p – Mario Delgado (@mario_delgado) May 21, 2020

Later Guillermo del Toro opened this thread on Twitter:

I open thread @mario_delgado @dolorespadierna Most workers in the CInematografica industry need continuity. They live from one production to another. The level of quality at a technical and artistic level has soared to the highest level. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

Luis Gerardo Méndez: They are jobs, it is culture, it is national identity.

Tenoch Huerta: Mexico has one of the most dynamic, important and purposeful cinematographies in the world.

The disappearance of #FIDECINE threatens the Memory and Culture of our country.

This is handled with transparency and can always be improved but not disappear # NoDerogacionFidecine – Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) May 21, 2020

Sergio Mayer: I express my firm commitment so that #FIDECINE remains in the Law.

Cinematography is a strategic cultural and educational art and technique for the development of the country and the strengthening of the identity of the people of Mexico, recognized in the world. I express my firm commitment so that #FIDECINE remains in the Law. – Sergio Mayer Bretón (@SergioMayerb) May 21, 2020

Mayer Bretón reported that he will meet this afternoon with Deputy Mario Delgado, a bench partner, to discuss the issue and explain the benefits of Fidecine.

