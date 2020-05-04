Guillermo del Toro criticized the police action against a man without a mask in Jalisco, so he asked the governor to act with “humanity”

The filmmaker Guillermo del Toro He criticized the police action against a man who was not wearing a mask in his native state of Jalisco, so he asked the governor Enrique Alfaro to act with “humanity”.

“Maybe I don’t understand things, but this is a moment that requires humanity and judgment and not this …”, he wrote on his Twitter, accompanying a video in which security elements from the Tala municipality They subdue and arrest a man who claims to have gone out to buy food for his family.

In the video, recorded by a merchant the man allegedly detained by the police was going to buy food, it is seen how the uniformed wife handcuffs the man for no apparent reason while he tries to explain that he was going to buy food and that he had no mouth cover.

Minutes later and given the lack of response from the authoritiesDel Toro shared the video again and wrote: “Definition of brutality: Unreasonable and irrational action – without humanity. This is a citizen in the middle of a pandemic. Not a criminal. “

After the second tweet, the film director received a response from Alfaro: “Those elements are not state owned, they are from the municipality of Tala. I already talked to your mayor, Enrique Buenrostro, to clarify the facts and that they are not repeated. The rules we define are to be followed, but that does not mean that we will tolerate abuses by any authority. ”

Those elements are not state, they are from the municipality of Tala, @RealGDT. I have already spoken to your mayor, @EnriqueBuenros, to clarify the facts and not repeat them. The rules we define are to be followed, but that does not mean that we will tolerate abuses by any authority. – Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) April 30, 2020

Del Toro also received a response from Buenrostro, who said he regretted the situation.

“Dear Guillermo del Toro, we regret the performance of our Police in Tala. (…) We are investigating the situation thoroughly, abuses will not be tolerated. We will reinforce the training to the elements of the police station ”, published the mayor.

Following the pandemic of COVID-19Since the end of March, a health emergency was declared and non-essential activities in Mexico were paralyzed.

Although there are no strict prohibitions due to the abundance of informal work, currently security force patrols inform the population and merchants about the situation to try to convince them to follow the established rules to avoid the coronavirus spread.

With information from EFE