Guillermo del Toro and Cinépolis announce the new winner of the ANIMEXICO 2021 scholarship

Mexican talent shines brightly again today. Through the official site belonging to the Morelia Film Festival and social networks, the triumph of Ezequiel Garibay Cires, a young Mexican entertainer who has been awarded by Cinépolis and Guillermo del Toro (El Laberinto del Fauno – 95%, Pacific Titans – 71%, The Shape Of Water – 92%) with the scholarship ANIMEXICO 2021, which will allow you to complete your master’s studies at Gobelins, the most prestigious animation school in the world. Few have the opportunity to deserve such an honor and Ezequiel stands this year as the Mexican who will hone his skills abroad.

It is not the first time that Guillermo del Toro and Cinépolis have joined forces to deliver the ANIMEXICO scholarship, this is the third time and Ezequiel Garibay has been chosen. The young Mexican has worked as an animator since 2016, especially in the 2D area; He studied Animation Media Production at the University of Audiovisual Media and will soon go to Paris to begin with a Master of Arts, Character Animation and Animated Filmmaking. The ANIMEXICO scholarship will cover your living expenses and tuition from September 2021 to June 2023. Here are Garibay’s words of thanks.

I can only try to express my gratitude to Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro Ramírez; towards Cécile Blondel and the administrative staff of Gobelins; towards FICM, towards my family, my girlfriend Narda, my dear friend Fraser and so many others for prompting me to do this madness; and towards all the human beings that I have encountered in this life of ups and downs. Much is said about the international success of Latino talent, but it is still very difficult to develop in Latin America. However, supports like the one offered by Cinépolis and Guillermo del Toro make a big difference.

Through social networks, Guillermo del Toro Y Alejandro Ramirez, CEO of Cinépolis, congratulated Ezequiel for his triumph:

Ezequiel was selected by Gobelins for our ANIMEXICO scholarship. He is the fifth Mexican entertainer to receive it. Congratulations. https://t.co/rZ0p6JQbwp – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) June 22, 2021

The ANIMEXICO scholarship is committed to Mexican talent with a diverse profile. In accordance with Cécile Blondel, Director of International Development of GOBELINS, Ezequiel he was chosen as one of the 26 students of the master’s degree for “his creative potential, his mastery of the art of movement and his personal universe.” Without a doubt, Garibay Cires is emerging as a big name in the international animation industry, what ambitious productions will we see him develop in the future?

Another very popular name related to the ANIMEXICO scholarship is Ram Tamez, who was selected three years ago and completed his master’s studies from 2018 to 2020. He recently triumphed at the Annie Awards 2021, in the Best Student Film Award category, with his short film The beast, a piece that tells the story of Lupe, a migrant girl who travels on a dangerous train in order to reach the United States and have a better life. Mexican animators have great stories to tell and those who have the opportunity to study at Gobelins assimilate great tools to do so.

Guillermo del Toro he is aware of the precarious situation in his native country, which very occasionally prevents local talents from exploiting all his abilities. The director from Guadalajara has distinguished himself by providing enormous support to those who make the decision to pursue their dreams and both the ANIMEXICO and Jenkins-Del Toro scholarships work to promote future Mexican animation filmmakers. Right now, the bull himself is fulfilling his dream of making a stop-motion film of Pinocchio In collaboration with Netflix, at the moment there is no defined release date.

