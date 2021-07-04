Guillermo Calderón transcends six years

MEXICO CITY.

Guillermo Calderón Aguilera has shown the ability to achieve what few others: transcend three six-year terms in the circle of first-level officials of three very different heads of government of Mexico City: Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Marcelo Ebrard and Miguel Ángel Mancera.

Now she is heading to transcend Claudia Sheinbaum’s current six-year term, although, to do so, she faces one of the greatest challenges of her career, by taking the reins of a damaged Metro Collective Transportation System (STC).

Yes, it is a very important challenge, of course. In transportation, the Metro is the older brother of everything else, it is important worldwide and our Metro is among the big ones, in the top 10 of the world’s metro ”, he said in an interview after his recent appointment.

Calderón Aguilera is a specialist in project and process management, specialized in the implementation and operation of urban transport systems.

The new director of the Metro affirmed that he has managed to transcend due to one reason: his high preparation, training and specialization in project development.

I am a Project Manager certified by the Project Management Institute. There are few in Mexico. In other words, I am a project ‘maker’, a specialist in processes and projects and always linked to large-scale projects, coordinating multiple specialties ”, he said.

Regarding his training, he has a degree in chemical engineering from the Faculty of Chemistry of the UNAM, where he obtained an honorable mention and took postgraduate courses in process engineering at the Karlsruhe University, in the Federal Republic of Germany.

In his dealings, Calderón Aguilera is a fair public official, knowledgeable and dedicated to the project he is developing. For this reason, within his work experience, the General Directorate of Regulation, Environmental Verification and Water, Soil and Waste Projects in the Secretariat of the Environment of Mexico City and the Coordination of the Environmental Diagnosis Project of the South Region of Pemex stand out. at the Mexican Petroleum Institute.

Although he is a technical connoisseur, he also has political skills and has the necessary mettle both to negotiate with the most difficult characters as happened with the leaders of trucking concessionaires who often resist change.

During López Obrador’s six-year term and with Sheinbaum in the Ministry of the Environment, Calderón led a project to renovate public transport on Insurgentes Avenue that seemed impossible, because he had to change the man-truck scheme and the “penny war” for a professional and state-of-the-art system of BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) corridors: the Metrobús.

The System of Public Passenger Transport Corridors of Mexico City Metrobús, which was launched on June 19, 2005, represented by itself a revolution in the operation, collection and administration of public transport.

Calderón Aguilera managed to arrange for individual concessionaires to change their mentality and train themselves to form operating companies that would pay salaries to their employees and taxes to the Government.

Afterwards, it promoted an operation logistics to meet exact travel times that included boarding of passengers at fixed stations and a new payment scheme was developed for the operation of the service not per passenger, but per kilometer traveled.

This meant perfecting the necessary technology to no longer charge the ticket in hand, but by means of an electronic card that will send the balance to a single bank exchange from where it will be distributed to operating companies and the Government.

Despite the fact that some of Calderón Aguilera’s superiors had doubts about these processes, the then director of the Metrobús always knew how to convince them that this path was the correct one. In such a way that he remained in the position to see the consolidation of the network in the six-year terms of Ebrard and Mancera.

In addition, the new Metro director has demonstrated his commitment to his projects, such as when he inaugurated the first section of Metrobús Line 3 in 2011. On February 9, he was seen in the corridor supervising the operation until nightfall, despite that he had just undergone surgery and was using a cane to help him walk.

His mettle, experience and dedication made the Metrobús network proposed by Calderón Aguilera to become the largest BRT corridors in Latin America with 140 kilometers and continues to grow.

Upon the arrival of Claudia Sheinbaum to the local government, Calderón Aguilera left the Metrobús to lead the rebirth of electromobility in Mexico City and the modernization of the Electric Transportation Services, a centenary organization.

In addition to being in charge of modernizing the already very old trolleybuses and renovating the Light Rail track system to make it faster and more efficient, Calderón Aguilera also took on the challenge of starting the operation of the capital’s new cable car system: the Cablebus.

One of his strongest attributes is transparency, because during his years as leader of the Metrobús and Transportes Eléctricos, he has been open to sharing information on the problems, projects and achievements of these systems.

The departure of Florencia Serranía from the STC placed Calderón Aguilera in front of a great new challenge: to improve the Metro service.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ