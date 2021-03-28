Guillermo Briseño invites musicians to promote interest in social issues – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Since his beginnings in the 60s, when he performed on university stages and cultural centers, the singer Guillermo Briseño has been convinced that the rebellious spirit of rock is the perfect vehicle to make society think.

Having collaborated in the Cosa Nostra group, and shared the microphone with artists such as Sabo Romo, León Chávez Texeiro, or Eugenia León, has led him to realize that he shares this feeling with several of his fellow musicians, whom he qualifies as “ part of the universe of intellectuals ”.

For this reason, he feels committed to future generations of artists, and to those who attend his Rock to the Word Music School, in inviting them to keep alive this essence of rock that has made it a genre that accompanies social struggles.

“It can only be achieved if one is informed and has the ability to see that today’s society is shaped in an unfair way, that it is not balanced or democratic, and not respectful of others. There is no shelter or work for everyone, no information and true education, “he said in an interview with The Sun of Mexico.

The Tunnel 29 interpreter recognizes that young people interested in social struggles, and especially those who are actively involved, have always been a minority, but it is the job of those who train them to awaken their interest in criticism.

“There is a part of the young population that is interested, because they grew up educated by the elderly who participated in that effort to make this country fairer. There are also some who are raised in indolence, in the comfort of seeking to survive, and if I solve it, I’m fine with that, ”he says.

NAVIGATING BETWEEN VERSES

Besides music, Guillermo has dedicated part of his life to writing. This taste for literature has resulted in five books of poems, in which he captures a more personal facet.

Through his most recent book, called Música Said, Intact Silence and Other Eulogies, he takes the reader on a journey where he addresses topics such as love for his son and the reflections that come at the end of life.

“They are poems written over a long period of time, some of the fragments of the book are written in long spans of months, but all the content goes from beginning to end,” he shared.

Convinced that the art of writing and composing were born together, he considers the latter a complement to the former, allowing the artist to express messages in a more gentle way.

“Literature, music and poetry are very close. Literature is also suggestions to narratives, such as what the minstrels did instead of telling the news. All of this has a lot to do with it, it is a way to make it tastier. If I tell you singing it is easier than if I tell you straight, “he concluded.