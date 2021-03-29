Guillermo Bell, president of Grupo 5: for the vulnerable

– The emergence of COVID-19 and the need to quickly distribute vaccines is demanding a lot of investment, both public and private, for research and development. Do you fear that the endowment for other social and health areas, such as disability, mental health or brain damage will be reduced?

– That investment is dedicated to end the pandemic seems to me essential to be able to get out of it soon, but we would have to analyze what the situation will be with the social and economic crisis in which we are immersed and that experts point out that it will worsen in the next months. In this context, the development of new public services can be delayed by the lack of resources, especially in those administrations that have only a short-term vision. The immediate fight against the pandemic with the maintenance of policies in the medium and long term is essential. In addition, it must be taken into account that we still do not have a very clear map of the physical, psychological, neurological and social consequences that this crisis will leave, so that the future has a greater degree of uncertainty even if possible.

At the micro level of Grupo 5, we currently have a solid investment capacity to bet on new resources that cover social demands and as happened in the previous crisis, we firmly believe that public-private collaboration will be key to continue generating new opportunities and solutions for the people.

– Among the socio-sanitary consequences of the pandemic, there is talk of a next wave of mental illnesses (due to the deprivation of physical contact, isolation, anxiety, fear …) and of an increase in people affected by brain damage (due to delay in attending medical centers at the first symptoms of stroke, for example). These are two of his areas of work. How is Grupo 5 preparing to face these next demands for specialized care?

We are working on a service development plan that can address these consequences. Among these services, for example, the opening of two residential mental health centers, a supervised apartment and coexistence units in Madrid is imminent; and a Comprehensive Center for Neurorehabilitation Care (CIAN) that treats brain damage in Zaragoza.

In addition to the opening of these new centers this year, we have also launched a post-COVID-19 rehabilitation program, which is another of the consequences of the still little known pandemic, and is the neurological, cognitive and motor sequelae, among others.

And with our technical department we are conducting several waves of internal studies of the impact of the crisis on both our professionals and our users, especially in the area of ​​mental health.