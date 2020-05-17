A boy from Benidorm opened the door to La Masia (1979-1980). He was also the protagonist of the inauguration of the Miniestadi since he entered the field to replace Diego Maradona (1982). He reached the Camp Nou when Johan Cruyff (1988) sat on the bench. And if he did not play the first final of the European Cup that Barça won (Wembley, 1992), the Dream Team’s trophy par excellence, it was because in the previous match against Benfica he carried a card in defense of his team, player and later an employee of the club par excellence as he has always been, even after joining Fiorentina (1998) and finishing at Villarreal. The figure of Guillermo Amor (52 years old) can be associated with the beginning of the best experiences in the history of FC Barcelona.

Transcendent moments took place around him and therefore his memory stops at figures that marked an era in football and at the Camp Nou. Amor does not forget the impact left by three players who ended up in Madrid for different reasons: Bernd Schuster, Luis Figo and Michael Laudrup. The memory is selective and surely less sectarian in the players than in the managers and fans, even when the rapporteur is responsible for institutional and sports relations for the first team, as is the case of Amor. “We are talking about players with a track record and who left their mark , without going into the reasons for his departure from Barça ”, he points out.

Most Barca midfielders liked Schuster, especially the youth from the youth academy who were ball boys and followed their training from La Masia’s window. “He marked me because as a young man, in 1980, he played with the personality and hierarchy of a veteran and hit the ball like he had never seen: in the launch of fouls, in the pass, in the changes of orientation. Schuster’s touch and display were special “, evokes Amor, equally captivated by the magnetism of the Portuguese Figo:” Very special footballer, he was a physical and technical wonder due to his unique lower body, and a close and affectionate person, especially with the kids from home. Give it to me, I was telling you if you had problems with the ball. He was happy at Barça and in Barcelona ”.

Until he left for Madrid, chosen as the philosopher’s stone of the Galacticos by Florentino Pérez and was condemned by Barcelonismo much more harshly than Schuster. Better stopped Laudrup, perhaps because his disagreement occurred with the same technician who stood out for him: Johan Cruyff. “I can’t take it anymore,” exclaimed the Danish striker after his substitution in the final of the European Cup in Athens (1994), and then added: “The coach I have learned the most from is Cruyff.” There is a Barça generation that was marked by the spell of Laudrup. And, given a choice, Amor also surrenders to what was Barça’s first false 9, as evidenced in the 1992 European final that Amor saw as a spectator at Wembley.

The Alicante was marked by Schuster, Figo and the Danish, this for its elegance. Was our oxygen

“Oxygen was called Michael”, evokes Amor. “We were a strong team in positional play, we always knew where everyone was, from the right side to the far left, and we progressed with the ball based on short and quick touches”, insists. “Sometimes, however, there was no way to advance, either because we were not fine or because the rival had us very studied. A repetitive situation and against which we also had a single answer: we were looking for Michael, always available, even though he had to spend a long time waiting and was 60 meters from where the leather walked. He waited solicitously, he offered himself, he never hid, ready to unbalance and make a difference in an action, ”says Amor.

“I’ve never seen a better player one-on-one,” he continues. “It is one thing to receive in the race and another to leave the mark with the ball still, hand in hand with the defender and before a defense of aid. There is no trap or escape that is worth it; you are portrayed. And, furthermore, he was so regular that his plays were repeated, so that I don’t remember unique performances but rather that his technical gestures and his passes happened each game ”, he continues. The secret of Laudrup, emphasizes Amor, is that “it was shaping up very well and had exit from both sides, it dominated both legs. This explains why its distinctive sign was the famous croquette: tac-tac, right-left, and goodbye. The dribbling forwards were always special and Laudrup dribbled, passed, assisted and scored.

Iniesta and the contexts

“I do not remember a footballer who saw the play before the coach or the fan,” he warns; “He had a unique vision that generates superiority situations.” Although the Dream Team was his inspiration, Guardiola’s team had more pass lines than Cruyff’s. “Sometimes Andrés Iniesta and Laudrup are compared. The context, however, was different. One had Messi or Xavi. Michael, on the other hand, was our different player: unique on the field and outside because nobody had his elegance. He was an impeccable gentleman and professional, with a big heart, always grateful. The truth is that we had a good time in training, in the field, in the dressing room, on the street, on a day-to-day basis; we enjoyed, we had fun both inside and outside the Camp Nou ”, he values.

Amor dreamed of Maradona, then he admired Schuster, later he boasted of being Figo’s partner and now he remembers Laudrup, “for being as he was as a footballer and as a person, as distinct and distinguished, for his responsibility on the field and for his knowing how to be on the bench, unable to put a bad face ”, even when he was ruled out in the Athens final, a decision that Fabio Capello made:“ Doesn’t Michellino play? We have won”. The 9th of that final against Milan was Love himself. A bad night for that Benidorm boy who the day after was out of the list of the 1994 World Cup. Perhaps because he learned from Laudrup, he did not complain but referred to his resume: 421 games with Barça, 17 titles, scored 4,000 goal in the League and went international 37 times.

