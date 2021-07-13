Guillermo Almada reveals that he is looking for a reinforcement towards the Apertura 2021

Santos Laguna’s team continues in its last preseason stage in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, ahead of its debut in the Opening tournament 2021 of the MX League as a visitor to the Rays of Necaxa.

In an exclusive interview for the club’s social networks, coach Guillermo Almada affirmed that the board of directors is giving the effort to be able to add one more new reinforcement to the Warriors squad.

“The club is making the effort to try to hire someone, we are all anxiously waiting to complete the group together with the players who are in national teams,” he said.

“We are also very excited, we are sure that we will give up our lives to repeat a final and win it.” Good morning to everybody! Take a look at the talk we had with the Prof this morning! #WarriorMode⚔️ pic.twitter.com/V65C3LMTgt – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) July 13, 2021

In addition, the Uruguayan strategist confessed that after being on the shore to win the title of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, the goal is to exceed expectations and win the Mexican soccer championship.

“I aspire to the maximum, we cannot be conformist. If we reach the Final, the least we will try to have is a rematch and try to win. The objective is to be among the first four so that it gives us the possibility of reaching the Liguilla , but we also have several competences, we cannot rule out any “, he sentenced.

