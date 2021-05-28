Guillermo Almada justifies the defeat of Santos Laguna and throws a stone at Cruz Azul

After losing the first game of the Grand Final of the Liga MX 2021 Closing Tournament against Cruz Azul, the technical director of the Santos Laguna Warriors, justified his defeat against the cement producers, arguing that he did not have all his players one hundred percent physically, in addition to leaving a stick to the approach of the celestial team, accusing them of being very defensive.

Almada commented that the defeat was a very unfair marker for the Laguneros, as he considered that they played a great game and had the best opportunities against the rival goal, while Blue Cross he hit the goal in a fortuitous play.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso warns his players after beating Santos Laguna

“I think we took the defeat unfairly, we had a great game and we had the best opportunities, but in a fortuitous play Cruz Azul took the game,” Almada commented.

#Santos | Guillermo Almada in conference “I think we took an unfair defeat. We did not have a great game, but we generated the best options, in a fortuitous play Cruz Azul finds the goal. We are losing 1-0 and there are 90 minutes left. “Pic.twitter.com/zU39SEnfMo – Official FUT Zone (@ ZonaFUT1) May 28, 2021

“It is difficult for us, for Madrid, for anyone when they crowd you behind. I am not criticizing, I am only describing the game. We have to know how to adapt to these playing circumstances,” launched the Uruguayan coach.

On the issue of the injuries of his players, Almada commented that he would have liked to have all his players in optimal conditions for this first match of the Final against Cruz Azul, in addition to regretting the lack of forcefulness they had in front of the José de Jesús goal Crown.

“The truth is that we did have several chances but we did not specify, if we had done so we would have forced Cruz Azul to play another game,” he lamented.

Under that tenor, Almada accepted that they will have to be finer at the time of the definition facing the rival goal, in addition to being more unbalancing in the last third of the field, where they needed to face the rival more.

“We have to be more precise, today it was difficult for us to find the associations, we lacked the men who can unbalance, we could not find him, we hope to have a better night, we will keep our idea. We have to go and leave everything there, “said the Uruguayan.

To close, Almada sent a message to the Santista fans, commenting that the final is not yet defined and they will go to fight with everything at the Azteca Stadium to bring the championship to the Lagunera region.

“We still have 90 minutes to go and we must go find the Azteca game. We are not going to change the way we play and we can do a lot in that time. We know that Cruz Azul is a very good team, but I reiterate that there are 90 left. minutes and we are going to look for the marker there ”, he declared.

Also read: Video: Goal by Luis Romo in the final between Santos and Cruz Azul

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content