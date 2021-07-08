Guillermo Almada issues warning to MLS prior to the Leagues Cup

The MX League and the MLS released the calendar of the League Cup, after it was suspended last year due to the pandemic situation. The runner-up of Liga MX, Santos Laguna will be one of the participants.

Although many teams do not have it as a priority, the strategist Guillermo Almada, declared that they will try to win it to enhance the history of the institution, however, they know that they have a complicated rival like him. Orlando City, who is doing well in the league and has Nani as the main figure.

Also read: Club América vs Atlas: Fans move Nicolás Castillo with tremendous ovation (Video)

“It is an important competition, we have to exalt the Club, above all try to win it, we will try to reach the maximum that is to remain in the history of the club. It is a team that has always been in the definition, that is in the first places of the MLS is going to be very tough as they all are, it has a coach who has gone through the Mexican league, who knows the trajectory of our Club, our footballers and our game, so he is a very tough and complicated opponent. “

Also read: Euro 2021: UEFA opens investigation against England after the semi against Denmark

While the Brazilian central,Matheus DoriaHe was direct and sent a ‘little note’ to the Orlando team, pointing out that it is a tournament to show that the MX League is above the United States league.