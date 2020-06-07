Guillermo Almada, current coach of Santos Laguna, revealed to be one of the 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus within the campus. The Uruguayan technician assured that he had no symptoms; In addition, he said surprised to know about the virus given that he respected all measures of security.

In an interview for Unanimo Deportes, the Charrúa helmsman stated that he never He left home. Similarly, he was distressed by the level with which the disease progresses despite the measures taken by him and by most of the border institution.

“We still don’t know how I get it and I can attest to it that I did not leave my house. This disease is so treacherous and we are learning things every day, that one does not know when it can come. Thank God I had no symptoms, no problems. We don’t get together any day, those who exposed it publicly are Orozco and Arteaga ”, he pointed out Guillermo Almada.

Lastly, he stated that his wife is a doctor and that, despite this, the only one who contracted the coronavirus in his home was him despite not leaving his home at any time. So, Guillermo Almada joins Gerardo Arteaga and Jonathan Orozco as the only soccer players from La Laguna who have confirmed their positive in Covid-19.

“I’m going to be more specific, my lady is a doctor. In my house, my lady is the one who runs errands, because obviously as is her specialty, she knows how to protect herself more. Little boys don’t go out either and we have an employee. The only one who caught it in my house was me, I was the only one who did not leave my house “, ended.