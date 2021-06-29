Guillem Morales prepares ‘Brother’, his third feature film

The person in charge of ‘The uncertain inhabitant’ and ‘Julia’s eyes’ is preparing the filming of ‘Brother’, which will in all probability be his third feature film: A psychological thriller set in the 80s that WestEnd Films will be in charge of promoting during the next edition of the Cannes Festival (which we remember, will be held at the beginning of July).

Located in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, ‘Brother’ revolves around the depraved Morrow family, living on the fringes of society, cut off from civilization … and preying on young women they kidnap on the road. However, the family is not at all calm as their lifestyle is threatened by their own 19-year-old son Michael, who tries to free himself from their clutches … and escape.

According to Variety, in the words of Guillem Morales himself, the film is “set in the early eighties, just when Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ was released in theaters. ‘Brother’ evokes the classic thriller and terror of the eighties, having the potential to delight lifelong fans of the genre as well as today’s younger generations. The film aims to elicit the same dark euphoria as’ The Devil’s Seed ‘,’ The Silence of the Lambs’ or ‘ Psychosis, ‘”he concludes.

Written by Fred Strydom from the novel of the same title by Ania Ahlborn, ‘Brother’ be produced by Danny Davids, Colin Bates, Neil Canton and Samson Day. If all goes according to plan and he manages to secure his funding after his stint in Cannes, his filming will begin next fall in locations in the United States.

Although in Spain we only know him practically from the two films he has directed, Morales has made a name for himself internationally thanks to his work as a director in the United Kingdom, where he has directed the miniseries’ Auge y cada ‘and’ La casa de the miniatures’ and up to fourteen episodes of ‘Inside No. 9’, thus becoming the main director of the cult series created by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith.