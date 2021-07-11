‘Guille’ Franco returns to Rayados de Monterrey

MEXICO CITY.

Guillermo Franco will return to the Rayados del Monterrey as team coach Sub 20, replacing Hugo Castillo, who will be Javier Aguirre’s technical assistant in the first team.

Castle set the bar very high for Franco after recently winning the title of the category.

Since the arrival of Javier Aguirre, Franco repeatedly visited the facilities of El Barrial to negotiate with the leadership of La Pandilla.

The naturalized Mexican played between 2002 and 2005 in Monterrey where he won a title at the Clausura 2003He was also scoring champion in the Apertura 2004 with 15 goals.

In addition to Monterrey, Franco passed through San Lorenzo, Vélez Sarsfield, Villarreal, Westham and Pachuca. With the Mexican national team, the forward participated in the World Cups in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010, also won the Gold Cup in 2009.

