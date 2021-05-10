Guillain-Barré syndrome, the rare neurodegenerative disorder now associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine

Another bad news for the AstraZeneca vaccine: Although the number of cases has not yet been specified, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is analyzing the data from the cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) that have been associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

GBS is a rare neurodegenerative disorder that has been detected in patients who would have received this COVID-19 vaccine.

Correlation does not imply causality

Again, we have to remember that correlation does not imply causality, that is, the fact that GBS cases have been detected in people who have been vaccinated does not necessarily mean that the vaccine is responsible for GBS.

However, the data is being scrupulously reviewed because it is not the first time GBS has been linked to vaccines we have used in the past. For example, this link was already established during a vaccination campaign for the swine flu outbreak in the United States in 1976, as well as with the vaccine used during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

But what is GBS? The Guillain Barre syndrome is a rare neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the protective layer of nerve fibers. In most cases, GBS appears after a bacterial or viral infection. It is believed to be an autoimmune disorder, meaning that the body’s immune system attacks itself by mistake.

Infection with the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni is one of the most common risk factors, although it can also develop after having the flu or other infections (such as cytomegalovirus and Epstein Barr virus).

It tends to start with tingling and weakness that begins in the feet and legs and then spreads to the upper body and arms. Other signs and symptoms can be:

Leg weakness spreading to the upper body Inability to walk or climb stairs Difficulty performing facial movements. Double vision or inability to move eyes Severe pain, which may be stabbing or cramping. Difficulty controlling bladder or bowel function. Accelerated heart rate High or low blood pressure

There are currently a number of treatments that can alleviate symptoms and reduce the duration of GBS. Although, while most people with Guillain-Barré syndrome recover, the mortality rate is 4% to 7%.

For the time being, the EMA has requested more detailed data from AstraZeneca, including an analysis of all reported cases, to be studied in detail.