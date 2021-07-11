Guido Rodríguez’s message after winning the Copa América

The Argentine National Team and Lionel Messi broke a 28-year streak of title drought this Saturday, July 10, after defeating the Brazilian National Team in the final of the Copa América 2021, at the Maracanã Stadium, with a score by Ángel Di Mary.

After the match, Guido Rodríguez, former Club América and current Real Betis footballer, celebrated the Copa América title in style, where Argentina beat Brazil at home.

“CHAMPIONS.”, Published Guido Rodríguez on his social networks after the victory of the albiceleste against Brazil.

After four lost finals in the Copa América and one in the World Cup, the Argentine national team once again lifted a title since 1993, when in the Copa América in Ecuador, they beat Mexico in the final.

Thus, the team led by Lionel Scaloni joined the prestigious list of sports teams that broke their curses after several years in which they did not lift any championship.

