Guido Pella retires and makes it easier for Sinner to pass to the second round

05/04/2021 at 12:57 CEST

EFE

The Italian Jannik Sinner debuted in Madrid with a victory in the first round due to the Argentine’s retirement Guido pella, who injured his right leg when he seemed to react and the scoreboard indicated a 6-2 and 4-4 against him.

Sinner, the fourteenth favorite of this tournament and number 18 in the world, he went ahead 3-0 after an early break, to which he later added another that gave him the first set.

The beginning of the second round was no different. But with 4-1 against, Lump He fought the unspeakable to avoid a new ‘break’ and in the next game he got to take advantage of his first break point of the match to reduce the disadvantage (4-3).

It was after confirming his serve (4-4) when LumpAfter being treated by the medical services on his right leg, he opted for withdrawal.

Sinner, semi-finalist two weeks ago in Barcelona and finalist in March at the 1,000 Masters in Miami, will face in the second round the winner of the match between the Australian Alexei popyrin, from the previous phase, and the Belgian Jan-Lennard Struff.