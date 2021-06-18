Guido Pella resigns from the Olympic Games and there are already 13 male casualties

The list does not stop growing with each passing day. There are already 13 who have given up playing the Olympic Games in the male category with the last of the Argentine Guido pella. The left-hander has argued that the season is being very complicated for him and he does not see the best guarantees of defending his country at the Olympic event in Tokyo. Very lackluster everything is undoubtedly being.

. @ guido_pella got off the Olympics @ Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oHduLSZWlq – Sebastián Torok (@sebatorok) June 18, 2021