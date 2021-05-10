Guido Pella left Rome and worries about his present

Guido pella he was again forced to leave the competition and his situation worries. It is that, within hours of his debut, he dropped out of the Masters 1000 in Rome due to a resentment of the injury to his right adductor (causing the retirement in Madrid and days before in Munich), and the Bahiense does not seem to find the return to his muscles. His place was taken by the Japanese Yoshihito nishioka (59th), who was quickly eliminated against the Hungarian Marton fucsovics (44th) 6-0 and 6-2.

2021 is turning into a nightmare more than a dream for the Bahian. Because, far from returning to the highest level it showed in 2019 (where it reached number 20), He has been mistreated by a series of complications since January, which is reflected on the court and in the statistics as well: this year he lost seven of the nine games played, a number that explains his last fall in the ATP Ranking (went from position 55 to 58).

Although the downward spiral comes from 2020, where the Argentine began to fall progressively from being among the top 30 to 50, this year was emerging as an opportunity to regain glory. He stood out with the victory against the Japanese Nishioka for the ATP Cup in February but then he was eliminated from the first Grand Slam of the year. However the Covid-19 He would play a trick on him again (this time in the first person) and after testing positive, he could not play the ATP 250 of Córdoba or the Argentina Open.

Already recovered from the virus, he could not play a good role in the Cagliari Open nor in el Monte Carlo Masters 1000, where he lost to Portuguese Egor Gerasimov and French Lucas Pouille in the first round, respectively. He could not overcome either Kei Nishikori in the ATP 500 in Barcelona, ​​and when he seemed to lift his head by beating Gerasimov in the rematch for the Munich ATP 250, in the following game he prevailed against Australian John Millman but had to retire with tears due to a right adductor disease. Pattern that was repeated in the Madrid Masters (retirement against Italian Jannik Sinner) and in Rome, a tournament that was dropped at the last minute to allocate its resources to recovery.

This is how Pella said goodbye to Madrid

In this way, the 2016 Davis Cup champion goes through one of the most critical moments of his career, which places him in 58th place in the ranking, a position that has not been around since the beginning of 2019. Will he recover to Roland Garros?

