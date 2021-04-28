Guido Pella left Munich in tears

Guido Pella is not going through his best year. The Bahiense dominated John Millman in the match for the knockout stages of the ATP in Munich. He had won the first set 6-4 but, starting the second set, he felt a sting in his right leg. After consultation with the physiotherapist, after an attempt to continue, he withdrew from the German tournament in tears.

Look also

Undoubtedly it is not the season planned by Pella, who this year only played seven games, spread over seven tournaments. He was coming off a four-game losing streak in Munich and his level was on the rise until the injury made him throw in the towel. In addition, in the extra sports field, He had also suffered from Covid-19 …

Look also

The timing of Guido’s injury. Photo: AFP

Look also

Because of this, could not contest the South American brick dust tour, a fixed in the Argentine calendar. He was looking for continuity in the European tour, although a early elimination in Monte Carlo and Barcelona They did not allow him to add filming.

Look also

A sad farewell for Pella in a tournament that saw him contest the final in the 2017 edition, in which he lost to the young local promise Alexander Zverev. Next week is scheduled to participate in the Madrid Open, and for the moment from their environment they have not spoken of a casualty. We wish the Davis Cup champion a speedy recovery.

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE