Guido Pella He went through the waves of the Argentine radio program ‘Basta todo’ to share his reflections on the various topics that have been opening up in the world of tennis, some of them very relevant. The South American tennis player wanted to stop and delve into a topic that is dividing tennis players, the commented ‘Players Relief Fund’, object of nuances and arguments by Guido, aligning himself with Thiem in essence. For Pella, it is unfair that the players, whose economic reality can be very diverse on a case-by-case basis, are the ones who pay the lowest ranking.

– Guido started thinking out loud about the difficulty of standing for so many months.

“We all share something and that is that we have been standing for a long time and there are no answers of any time even for a sport like ours, where contact is minimal. The reality is that at the beginning it was something very necessary but now, I don’t want to be pessimistic, but it will start to take its toll, for the months stopped and because in Europe they began to open everything and that advantage is difficult to equate in sport, it is going to become heavy, it is a difficult time. “

– Pella later aligned himself with Thiem about giving aid to other tennis players, and explained the meaning of his argument.

“Right now, I am more than the fact that no tennis player is starving, I prefer to allocate help to people who do not have food, I am of that opinion. The reality is that tennis, today and forever, always look up, it is the sad truth, and I lived this throughout my career. If you ask me, I prefer to give assistance to people in my city who are dying, to people who lose their jobs, and I think that is more urgent than sport. There are many people who share this with me and there are people who do not. “

– For Guigo, the proposal is poorly thought out.

“If we talk exclusively about that help, I think it has many nuances that people do not contemplate, and I, who lived through all these stages, see it very differently. For example, Garin, a tennis player who is 18 in the world, who is 18 in the world since it does nothing, it went from 60 in the world to 18. It seems very arbitrary to say that a ranking 18 pays so much because its economic reality is not like that. Because you are going to see people like Jack Sock, who is outside the top-100, who is to receive aid and has a prize money of more than 10 million dollars in his career. That nuance has to be considered, it is not the same as putting 30,000 dollars Nole, Roger or Rafa when they have 100 million dollars of prize money. The players have to be there, so that tennis has more competition, but there is a reality, and that is that they cannot require me to put an amount of money because they do not know what reality each one has. The initiative is very good but you have to assess who can put that help. To me, being the number 35 in the world, nobody asked me the expenses that I have, if I live well, if I maintain a family … So that it is something obligatory without knowing the reality seems to me bad … there I am more on the side of Thiem than of the initiative itself, but if they give it a spin, it will be much more fair for everyone. It is an initiative that requires a lot of debate and you cannot transmit it to the world like this. “

– Pella explains that the expenses of a top-30 are much higher than those of a top-300

“You can’t take the current ranking because if the pandemic catches us in 2019, it would be even more different. They don’t pay me for the ranking, they pay me for the tournaments I do well. We don’t have any insurance or payroll like other sports. Because although we are better than those who are better than those below, we have much higher expenses than those of those top-300 players. Those steps you have to climb in tennis are not free. The investment level is one hundred times higher that one who is 200 or 300 of the world, that is the thing that I want everyone to see so that a player feels comfortable helping or not. It does not seem fair that the responsibility falls again on the players. Yes, when there is a problem , not necessarily a pandemic, the first ones that have to put the chest are the players, it is unfair. And this I will always say, if there are no players, the circus is over. We are the actors who enter the scene, if they do not take care of us , the show is over. “

