Leganés forward Guido Carrillo (c) leaves the field injured, during the League match in the First Division against Granada tonight at the Butarque stadium in Leganés. . / Juanjo Martín

(JuanJo Martín /)

Madrid, Jun 22 . .- Argentine striker Guido Carrillo had to retire injured in the twenty-first minute of the LaLiga Santander match that measured his team against Granada at the Butarque stadium.

Carrillo, who had been a starter in the confrontation and has become one of the main offensive referents of the Blue and Whites’ team after the surprise exits of Youssef En-Nesyri and Martin Braithwaite, left his place to an Oscar Rodríguez who also had to be changed later as a precaution. Now he hopes to know the extent of the injury.

After the duel, his coach, the Mexican Javier Aguirre, spoke about it and acknowledged that he will have him out of the field of play during some duels: « It is the price we had to pay to play four games in ten days. »

« Guido probably has some fiber ‘break’. It is normal in a rhythm like this, with this heat, training hard and without pause, with two interim duels. We will lose him for the next two or three games, we will see the magnitude of the injury, « he added to the media.