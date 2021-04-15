Guide to understand what is happening with vaccines in Spain

Pfizer vaccine dose (Photo: Getty Images)

When it seemed that the light was visible at the end of the tunnel, it came to the mess of vaccines. AstraZeneca was paralyzed first. Later it was resumed for other age ranges. Now the first doses of Janssen in Spain remain stored until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is pronounced.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, Sputnik … The first three have already been administered in Spain, which has more than 11 million doses and at least 3.1 million people would have received the full treatment.

Here you have all the information to know what is happening with vaccines in Spain.

AstraZeneca

After its administration was suspended for a few days to analyze its relationship with some types of thrombosis, Health restarted the program on March 24. The EMA concluded that the benefits outweigh the risks. First, the Interterritorial Council of the National System set it for people from 18 to 55 years old, but finally and after deliberating it, it has set the age range of 60 to 69 years. You have not yet decided what will happen to those under the age of 60 who have already received the first dose.

In early April, the European Medicines Agency confirmed a “possible link” between serum and cases of blood clots combined with a drop in platelets, and from now on it will be included as a possible adverse effect in the product leaflet.

The EMA has reported that it is evaluating whether the recommendations for the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are updated for those who have already received the first dose. The organization has indicated that it “continues to monitor” blood clots, with the …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.