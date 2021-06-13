Guide to understand the Andalusian PSOE primaries in two minutes

Espadas, Díaz and Luis Ángel Hierro (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The battle of the south, the Andalusian war, the fight for San Vicente… The Andalusian PSOE is facing these days a little internal pulse that is key to socialism in all of Spain. Headlines, interviews, rallies, meetings with the militancy. The moment of truth comes this Sunday. Quiet! If you are lost in the middle of so much news, we explain it very clearly here. Nobody will beat you in the Trivial of the fist and the rose.

What is celebrated?

They are primaries to choose the candidate of the PSOE to the Junta de Andalucía.

And does the winner become the leader of the PSOE-A?

No. It automatically becomes ‘number one’ for the PSOE list for the next Andalusian elections. To elect the new secretary general of the federation, it will be necessary to wait for a congress at the end of the year (after the celebration of the national one in October). But, de facto, the winner of the primaries will be the ‘moral’ leader of the party.

When are the Andalusian elections?

In theory they will be in December 2022, but advance rumors in Andalusia are constant. The Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, of the PP, insists that he does not want to anticipate them, but the bad relationship with Vox, the possibility of eliminating Cs at the polls and the bad times of the left in the south could lead him to finally put ballot boxes this year after summer.

Espadas and Susana Díaz (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

Who shows up for the primaries?

The militants of the PSOE-A will have to choose between the three options that the endorsements have achieved: Susana Díaz, Juan Espadas and Luis Ángel Hierro. The actual fight is between the top two.

When are they? Is it a single vote?

The primaries are held this Sunday, June 13. The winner will be proclaimed …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.