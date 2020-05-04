One of the most widely used digital certificates in Spain is the one issued by the National Currency and Stamp Factory. Are actually, different types of electronic certificates that allow the identification of natural and legal persons, as well as representatives, when it comes to carrying out procedures securely through the internet.

In this step-by-step tutorial we will explain how to renew the digital certificate of the FNMT to be able to carry out all kinds of procedures with public administrations without problems. It is a relatively simple process to carry out, however, it requires taking into account some details.

The main one, as usually happens when we deal with electronic offices of public administrations, is that we will have to have Internet Explorer at hand so that everything goes well. Or, failing that, version 68 or earlier of Mozilla Firefox. It is what there is and there are no possible alternatives.

How to renew the FNMT digital certificate

Taking into account that the certificate renewal process may be carried out during the sixty days prior to the expiration date of the same (as long as it has not been previously revoked) and that we need to have the certificate available on the computer from which we are going to request the renewal, we will access the section of the FNMT website dedicated to the certificates: sede.fnmt. gob.es/certificates.

Once in it, we will select in the left column the type of certificate to renew: natural person or representative for sole and solidary administrators. And, once inside your page, we will click on Renew again in the right column.

The first step to start the process will be to identify ourselves with our certificate to renew, as we do when carrying out any other procedure, and the website will present us with the conditions of use of electronic, computer and telematic systems for obtaining certificates. to be issued by the National Currency and Stamp Factory, in force at the time of the request. We will have to accept them in order to continue.

Once this is done, we will simply have to be guided by the process and provide the information requested. It is very simple. When we have completed the last steps, we will sign with our current certificate still in force and the renewal request will be sent. After a while, usually around an hour, on our email We will receive a communication from the National Mint and Stamp with a request code that will help us download the new certificate.

We will then return to the section of the website dedicated to the renewal of our certificate and click on Download the certificate. We will introduce the received key and We can download on our computer, which must be the same used for the renewal request, the renewed certificate.