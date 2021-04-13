Guide to install and activate the system

If you use a PC, it is likely that, at some point, you will need to install Windows 10 again on your computer – either to resolve a persistent error or simply because you want to clean up your computer. Fortunately, Microsoft itself has made downloading Windows 10 for free quite easy. And the same has happened with the procedure to activate Windows 10.

However, you may not know exactly how to do it. Or that the instructions you have in mind are valid for other operating systems. Luckily, in this guide we are going to explain, step by step, everything you need to do to download Windows 10 for free, install it and, finally, activate it.

The result, after installing and activating Windows 10, will be a fully functional, safe, error-free and internally clean computer. Or what is the same: you will leave your PC as the day you took it out of the box.

How to download Windows 10 for free

First step if we want Windows 10 on the PC: download its installer. Currently, you can download Windows 10 for free directly from Microsoft’s official website. The file they provide you – a disk image – contains everything you need to reinstall the system on your computer.

From this link you can download Windows 10 for free. No registration required. You also don’t need to enter a code. You simply need an internet connection that allows you to download the Windows disk image and enough disk space to save that image. You will need, yes, 5 GB of space. You can save the image on your PC, on an external disk, on a USB device or even on a DVD.

When you go to download Windows 10 for free from the page that we have indicated, you will only have to select an edition. Interestingly, there is only one option to choose from, but Microsoft forces us to do that step manually. Finally, click on Confirm.

The next step will be to choose the language in which you want to have Windows 10. Besides English, you can choose Spanish from Spain or Spanish from Mexico, among other languages. When finished, you will see two buttons to download Windows 10 for free: 32-bit and 64-bit version.

How do you know which version is the one that suits your PC? If your computer is new, the processor is probably 64-bit. If it’s over five years old, maybe it’s 32-bit. But, to know it completely, you will have to go to the Start menu, right-click on Computer and then click on Properties. There it will tell you if your version of Windows is 32 or 64 bits.

Requirements to install Windows 10

After downloading Windows 10, you should know if your computer is compatible with this version of the operating system. This step is key before proceeding to install Windows 10 on your PC. Normally, this shouldn’t be a problem if you already have Windows 10 installed or if you use an older version like Windows 8 or Windows 7. But it doesn’t hurt to check.

The requirements to install Windows 10 are:

Processor (CPU): 1 GHz or moreRAM: 1 GB (32-bit CPU) or 2 GB (64-bit CPU)Disc space: 16GB (32-bit CPU) or 32GB (64-bit CPU)Graphic card: DirectX 9 or higher compatible with WDDM 1.0Screen: at least 800 × 600 resolutionInternet connection: to download updates and other recurring features

If your PC meets or exceeds these requirements, you can rest easy. Windows 10 should run smoothly on that team. Now let’s continue with the installation.

How to install Windows 10 from scratch

The disk image that you have obtained when you download Windows 10 for free from the Microsoft website allows two options: create a bootable disk or directly run the installer in Windows. In both cases, you will be able to do a system update – keeping the files and previous configurations – or, if we wish, proceed with an installation from scratch.

If you decide to install Windows 10 from scratch, you should know that all the data on the hard drive will be deleted. Therefore, it is recommended make a previous backup of the files, documents and settings that are currently on the main disk of your computer.

With the disk image that we have downloaded you can also prepare a DVD or USB to install Windows 10 on the same computer or on other computers how many times you need. You can also use it to install Windows 10 in a virtual machine. There is no problem. You can download Windows 10 for free and install the system as many times as you want. Sooner or later, yes, you will have to acquire one license or product key to activate Windows 10.

How to activate Windows 10 on your computer

After installing Windows 10, you will be able to use the operating system freely for a while. However, after trial period, you must activate Windows 10 to be able to use it normally. As I said, you can download Windows 10 for free and install it on your computer, but sooner or later, you will have to activate it.

To activate Windows 10 you will need a product key or digital license. But, first of all, let’s make sure that Windows 10 is activated or not. Since Home> Settings> Update and security> Activation You will see if the copy of Windows 10 that you have installed is activated or not or is in a trial period.

If the answer is “Windows is not activated”, you will need buy a Windows 10 license. If you don’t have any available, the fastest way to get it is from Home> Settings> Update and security> Activation> Go to Store. In the Microsoft Store you can buy a digital license for Windows 10.

There are two ways to activate Windows 10: with one digital license or with a product key 25 characters. You can use it before installation or once you have installed Windows 10, from the menu Activation that we saw before. You will have to click on Update product key> Change product key.

