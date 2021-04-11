Guide to identify the stains that your car has left

In our cars a multitude of fluids coexist so that all its internal components work properly. We are not just talking about fuel and motor oil, there are other lubricants for the gearbox, hydraulic fluids for the power steering, brake fluid, antifreeze or additives such as AdBlue and particulate filter fluid. Therefore, it is very important to know what we are dealing with when We find drops or stains under the car that we do not know how to identify a priori. Trust me, your wallet will appreciate this guide – it can avoid many scares and breakdowns of greater depth.

Your car shouldn’t lose any fluid

Cars are designed as watertight systems. The only liquid your car can expel without being indicative of a fault, it is water, from the condensation of the air conditioning system. These small pools of water, more visible in summer or in heat, can accumulate under the car if we are standing for a while with the air conditioning on. Being water, it will evaporate naturally, without leaving any residue. The problem comes when our car loses any other type of fluid: there is a leak, and therefore, a problem.

Regularly check the condition of the floor on which you park the car. You will detect any new stains quickly.

Although we tend to identify old and mileage cars as fluid-leaking cars, the reality is that a well-maintained car – no matter how old – shouldn’t leak any kind of fluid. This will also be reminded to you at the ITV: a non-dripping oil leak is a minor failure, a leaking oil or other fluid leak is a serious failure and represents an unfavorable ITV. The severity of the loss is what we will discuss when we analyze, below, how to identify that stain that the car has left in the garage.

Engine oil leaks – the most common

The most common is to find oil leaks under the car. These leaks can come from seals, rocker covers, or lubrication lines. A slight oil leak is to find a couple of drops a week under the car. A serious loss is that a puddle forms under the car while stopped, even being necessary to refill oil. To identify if it is oil that is under your car, you will have to bend down and touch the fluid with your fingers. If it is oil, it will be a very slippery and relatively viscous fluid.

Try to visually check where the oil leak is coming from. In case of doubts, go quickly to the workshop.

If your car is diesel, the oil will be deep black, as black as coal or oil. On the contrary, if your car is gasoline, the oil will tend to golden tones and even yellowish if the oil has been recently changed. This cotton test is not completely reliable because of the dirt on the floor, but fluid is easily identifiable by touch. If the leak is serious, monitor the engine oil level closely and do not postpone your visit to the workshop, as the health of your car may be in question.

Antifreeze leaks – another classic

Following engine oil leaks, the antifreeze leaks they are the most common in a vehicle. The coolant is in charge of regulating the temperature of our engine and avoiding excessive heating, the ultimate result of which would be a seized engine. The coolant circulates under pressure through all the recesses of the block and cylinder head, in addition to circulating through the radiator and intercooler, with the expansion vessel as the most visible point. In all of this plumbing, over time, heat cycles, and pressure create weak spots and leaks.

If your car loses a lot of antifreeze, fill up the level and repair the leak. It will not go less, only more.

Antifreeze usually has a striking color – green or pink are the most common – and it has a really distinctive smell. A sweet and pungent odor that we should never smell if the cooling system is in good order. Antifreeze leaks, in addition to this characteristic color and odor, often leave residues similar to lime. Even if the liquid has already evaporated, the residue will still be visible. Athough it does not seems, Fixing the leak is cheaper in the long run than to constantly and routinely refill coolant.

Fuel leaks: diesel or gasoline?

If your car is powered by gasoline and you have a leak in the fuel system, you will identify it much earlier by smell. A pungent gasoline odor it is the indication that something is wrong, and it is easier to be guided by smell than by sight. The reason is that gasoline evaporates very quicklyAnd even if our car has a constant drip of dinosaur juice, it leaves no trace if the loss is not serious. Gasoline, in addition to its typical odor, is almost transparent and has a fluidity (density) very similar to water.

A dirty floor makes it difficult to identify the stain itself. If you can, clean your garage space from time to time.

The scenario changes with diesel. Diesel does not evaporate so easily and by having lubricating properties, it leaves stains on the floor. It is common for it to stain the underbody of the car a brown or blackish color, sometimes easy to confuse with oil leaks. To check if it is oil or diesel, it is best to touch it with your fingers: the oil in a diesel car is black like coal and the diesel will not only be more liquid, it will also have a lighter color. Dirt on the floor or under the car can make it difficult to identify, all told.

Valvulin (gear oil) leak – identical to an oil leak?

The valvulin leaks They are identical to motor oil leaks in a gasoline car. Their color is more or less golden, and if there is one point that differentiates them from motor oil leaks, it is that the fluid can be considerably more viscous. A visual inspection can help us identify if it is valvulin or motor oil: If it comes from one side of the engine – in a front-wheel drive car – or is located almost under the passenger compartment – in a propulsion car – there is a certain possibility that the leak is gear oil.

In an automatic car, it is important to tackle the ATF leak in the bud.

However, If your car uses an automatic gearbox, the fluid loss will be different. Automatic transmission fluid lubricant is known as ATF (Automatic Transmission Fluid) and has a bright red color, somewhat similar to cheap red wine. Leakage can occur from the transmission oil pump, from the crankcase gasket, or even from your own oil cooler. It is important to tackle the origin of these red spots, as they can cause the gearbox to overheat or even make the car unable to change gears.

Other leaks: brake fluid and steering fluid

The hydraulic power steering of a car uses a specific fluid for its operation, just like the hydraulic brake system. In some cars, the power steering fluid is shared with the hydraulic fluid that enables the clutch to be actuated. These fluids are quite similar in composition and tonality: look like motor oil, with a golden or brown hue. Sometimes it is difficult to identify its origin, the best key being to find its origin: next to the wheels, in the area of ​​the master cylinder …