The decision to change your smartphone is not an easy one. There are a large number of models available on the market, each with its characteristics, advantages and weak points. Deciding for one may seem like an impossible missionBut if you are clear that your new terminal will be an Apple smartphone, then you have most of the way.

In the Apple catalog we can find several versions of different prices for different types of users, so you will surely find the model that best suits your needs. If after taking a look you still do not know which one to choose, in this buying guide we will detail the specifications and secrets of the phones of the bitten apple that you can acquire.

What to consider when buying an iPhone

If you are not a person who renews your mobile phone often, then the decision to choose a replacement for your current equipment will surely be important, because it is not an especially cheap product and you usually have the idea of ​​holding it for as many years as possible. This is why you have to ask yourself a few things before choosing:

The trend of the mobile phone industry in recent years has been to increase the size of smartphone screens to consume multimedia content more comfortably. However, not everyone wants 6.5 “” giant “phones. In Apple’s catalog we have 4.7”, 5.8 “, 6.1” and 6.5 “models.

Apple tends to officially market some of its “older” terminals for a time at a lower price than they were when they were first launched. Although the company does a good job of optimizing software, allowing iOS to run quite well on older devices, they hardly ever incorporate the latest features and functionality. So another question you should ask yourself is if I want the latest of the latest or I don’t mind doing without some features.

Applications are taking up more and more space, not to mention photos and videos, which with advances in camera quality take content of several megabytes for a snapshot or a few seconds of video. If you are one of those who like to have all its photographic and musical library, many games and applications, then you will be interested a model with a lot of internal storage, since the iPhone cannot be expanded by Micro SD. Capacity ranges from 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Although all the other points are important, there is a determining factor: the price. Apple smartphones are not cheap, and not all models are affordable. If there is a very high budget set, it is likely that the most expensive ones will not be accessible (unless they are financed).

2020 iPhone buying guide

iPhone SE (2020): reliving a “classic”

iPhone SE

screen

Retina IPS LCD 4.7 “

Processor

Apple A13 Bionic with Neural Engine

RAM / internal memory

Camera

12 MP main (4K @ 60fps video) and 7 MP FaceTime HD front (1080p @ 30fps)

Others

Touch ID, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, fast / wireless charging

Price

From 489.00 euros

Fresh out of the oven, and after months of rumors, we have the iPhone SE (2020). Although its name recalls the 2016 terminal, it shares little with it. The device has a 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD screen, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 12 MP main camera and 7 MP FaceTime HD front camera capable of taking pictures in portrait mode.

By sharing design with the iPhone 8, it has been removed from the catalog, making the new iPhone SE (2020) the only Apple device that has a screen of such dimensions. It is the ideal smartphone for those who do not want a terminal that they cannot keep in their pocket. Besides, the price (from 489.00 euros) makes it striking for those who do not want to spend the money that an iPhone 11 costs.

iPhone XR: entry to the “borderless” world and Face ID

iPhone XR

screen

Liquid Retina IPS LCD 6.1 “

Processor

Apple A12 Bionic with Neural Engine

RAM / internal memory

3GB / 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Camera

12 MP main (4K @ 60fps video) and 7 MP TrueDepth

Others

Face ID, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, fast / wireless charging

Price

From 709.00 euros

The iPhone XR is Apple’s best seller. Launched in September 2018, it remains one of the company’s best-selling terminals. And it is that its value for money is interesting for consumers, because it is a smartphone that has been falling in price and can be found in stores much cheaper than Apple’s.

It has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 64 GB to 256 GB, going through 128 GB, although Apple only officially markets 64 GB and 128 GB versions.

It is a device to consider if you want a large screen, with hardly any frames and you want to try or prefer the biometric security system based on Face ID facial recognition, since this smartphone does not incorporate the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

iPhone XS and XS Max: the previous flagships

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

screen

Super Retina OLED 5.8 “

6.5 “Super Retina OLED

Processor

Apple A12 Bionic with Neural Engine

Apple 12 Bionic with Neural Engine

RAM / internal memory

4GB / 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

4GB / 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Camera

Dual 12 MP main camera (wide angle and telephoto) and 7 MP TrueDepth front

Dual 12 MP main camera (wide angle and telephoto) and 7 MP TrueDepth front

Others

Face ID, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, fast / wireless charging, Dolby Vision

Face ID, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, fast / wireless charging, Dolby Vision

Price

Varies by store

Varies by store

Although Apple is no longer officially marketing them, iPhone XS and XS Max can still be purchased in many stores. In addition, they have been the company’s smartphones the faster they have lowered their price, being able to find them in many cases for around 600 euros in specific offers, something that is not very common in high-end models.

As we will see with the top of the range of the current generation, between the iPhone XS and XS Max there are hardly any differences, being the main and most obvious screen size, which is 5.8 “in the first and 6.5” in the second. This also affects the size of the second battery, which is larger.

Both have the Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM memory, dual 12 MP main camera (wide angle and telephoto) and 7 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID. The price varies according to the store.

iPhone 11: in search of the dual camera with ultra wide angle

iPhone 11

screen

Liquid Retina IPS LCD 11 “

Processor

Apple A13 Bionic with Neural Engine

RAM / internal memory

4GB / 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Camera

12 MP main dual camera (wide angle and ultra wide angle) and 12 MP TrueDepth

Others

Face ID, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, fast / wireless charging

Price

From 809.00 euros

Such are the similarities with the iPhone XR that many consider the iPhone 11 as its successor. Another Apple smartphone that stands out for its value for money and that it has several of the advances integrated into the company’s most expensive and recent models.

The iPhone 11 has a screen Liquid Retina IPS LCD 6.1 “, Apple A13 Bionic processor, 4 GB of RAM memory, dual 12 MP main camera (wide angle and ultra wide angle) and 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with biometric security system based on Face ID facial recognition.

This smartphone is for those who want a next-generation Apple smart mobile phone with several of the innovations introduced in more expensive models (11 Pro and 11 Pro Max), but do not want to pay that extra cost. Aside from being more powerful than its predecessor, iPhone 11 lets you play more with your cameras by adding the ultra wide-angle lens.

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

screen

Super Retina XDR OLED 5.8 “

6.5 “Super Retina XDR OLED

Processor

Apple A13 Bionic with Neural Engine

Apple A13 Bionic with Neural Engine

RAM / internal memory

4GB / 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB

4GB / 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Camera

Triple 12 MP main camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto) and 12 MP TrueDepth front camera

Triple 12 MP main camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto) and 12 MP TrueDepth front camera

Others

Face ID, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, fast / wireless charging, Dolby Vision

Face ID, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, fast / wireless charging, Dolby Vision

Price

From 1,159.00 euros

From € 1,259.00

Apple’s most advanced phones are the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Launched in September 2019, these terminals attract attention for being the first of the company to incorporate the long-awaited triple rear camera, a feature that we were seeing with other smartphones of the competition.

As for features, both models have the same specifications. The main difference is the size of the screen, which in the 11 Pro is 5.8 “and in the 11 Pro Max it is 6.5”. This also results in a higher capacity battery in the latter for extra inch ways.

With Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP triple rear camera, 12 MP TrueDepth front and Face ID, these iPhone offer the highest quality in terms of image quality, as it has the function of Night mode to capture content in low light conditions.

