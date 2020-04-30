Although Apple computers are usually more expensive than competitive proposals with the same type of components, they have a good reputation for durability and reliability Thanks to the fact that their software, the macOS operating system, is designed to get the most out of the hardware they assemble, something that is more complicated in equipment from other companies as they cannot control this balance to such an extent.

In the Apple catalog, now more than ever, we find a wide variety of Mac computers, each of them aimed at a specific type of user with specific needs. If you are looking for a new laptop or desktop, and you want it to be a bitten apple, in this guide we will try to help you choose the right one for you.

Buying a new Mac: what to consider

As before making other purchases that represent a significant economic expense, we must be clear about what type of user we are and what the use we are going to give the computer will be. We also don’t have to stick to a “shallow tag.” A student in compulsory education may not have the same needs as a high school student, just as a university student in a degree who mainly uses PDF files for documentation will also not require the same specifications as another who does three-dimensional modeling.

This applies to all professions to a greater or lesser degree. Another essential point to keep in mind is that of laptop or desktop. A MacBook is more versatile than an iMac because we can always carry it with us and work from anywhere, it even offers the possibility of connecting it to an external monitor when you get home to carry out tasks more comfortably. If we are always going to use it from home / office, a desktop one can be more successful, and can have some advantages such as more power for a “similar” price.

Desktop mac

Mac mini: the smallest desktop

The biggest renovation of the Mac mini after several years without news was in late 2018, when Apple introduced the new model with a space gray finish and renewed components. The latest update dates from early 2020, and although it does not incorporate a new generation processor nor, in general, is it more powerful, internal storage has been increased and the price has been lowered.

Apple offers two preconfigured models: The first, with 256 GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM and quad-core Intel Core i3 processor for 929.00 euros. The second increases the capacity to 512 GB, maintains 8 GB of RAM and incorporates a six-core Intel Core i5 processor for 1,279.00 euros.

New Apple Mac mini (8th Gen Intel Core i3 Quad Core 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB)

The Mac mini is one of the most curious Apple computers, and that is that does not come with monitor, mouse or keyboard, but it is the user who must purchase them separately, giving them the option of selecting peripherals from Apple or third-party manufacturers. Here it plays with a component of flexibility so that the consumer has the last word and can assemble his work team according to what he needs and budget.

This equipment is mainly indicated for users who make undemanding tasks related to office automation, web browsing, email and multimedia consumption. You can also with video and photo editing, although not very demanding projects. If you want to use it for this last purpose, you should consider adding an external graphics, because it is quite fair in terms of integrated graphics card.

iMac: the all-in-one complete

The iMac may be one of Apple’s most recognizable computers for its distinctive all-in-one design that integrates all the elements on the screen, without relegating the CPU and other elements to an external tower, making it also the most ordered solution.

There is a first division when organizing the iMac that is given by its screen: there are 21.5 “and 27”. Then there are preconfigured models that can be customized to be more powerful with an improved processor or with more internal storage capacity.

iMac with 21.5 “sRGB screen and 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution. This is the cheapest iMac model, with a 7th generation 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i4 processor, 8GB of RAM (expandable to 16GB) and a 1TB hard drive for 1,305.59 euros.

Apple iMac – 21.5 “Computer (2.3GHz Dual Core Intel Core i5 Processor)

iMac with 21.5 “4K Retina display. In this version we take a leap in terms of image quality by mounting a panel with a 4K resolution of 4,096 by 2,304 pixels. The processor is an 8th-generation 3.6 GHz quad-core Intel Core i3, 8 GB of RAM (expandable from 32 GB) and a 1 TB hard drive for 1,499.00 euros.

Apple iMac 21.5 “4K Retina Core i3 3.6Ghz | 8GB | 1TB HDD | Radeon Pro 555X 2GB

iMac with 21.5 “4K Retina display and Fusion Drive. This is the option that is beginning to be more interesting in the preconfigured models of 21.5 “, since it has a 4K screen and a 1TB Fusion Drive hard drive, so the most used system and programs will start faster. It has 8 GB of RAM and the eighth-generation 3-core 6-core Intel Core i5 processor with 4 GB Radeon Pro 560X graphics card for 1,699.00 euros.

Apple iMac 21.5 “4K Core i5 3Ghz | 8GB RAM | 1TB Fusion | Radeon Pro 560X 4GB

iMac with Retina 5K 27 “display. We take a leap in terms of screen size to stand at 27 “, dimensions that allow us to work more comfortably. The first preconfigured model includes the 8th generation Intel Core i5 six-core 3 GHz processor, 8 GB of RAM, 1 TB Fusion Drive and Radeon Pro 570X graphics card with 4 GB of memory for 2,099.00 euros.

New Apple iMac 27, Retina Display 5K, i5, 8GB, 1TB Fusion Drive, Radeon Pro 570X 4GB

iMac with Retina 5K 27 “display with eighth generation 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 six-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, 1 TB Fusion Drive and 4 GB Radeon Pro 575X for 2,299.00 euros.

New Apple iMac (27-inch with Retina 5K display, eighth-generation 3.1 GHz six-core Intel Core i5, 1TB)

Although Apple offers these preconfigured iMac models, there are several aspects that are repeated in the configurations and that the user should improve: hard drive and ram.

The hard drives that most pre-configured iMac’s implement (except some 21.5 “versions) are Fusion drive. This technology combines traditional hard drives and SSDs, so inside these iMac there are two independent hard drives that the system sees as a single one, and that macOS is the one that manages how to work. If budget allows, an SSD hard drive on which the user has some decision-making power over how to organize their files can be interesting.

On the other hand, the RAM. They come with 8 GB of base, which are already falling short for what tasks. If we want the computer to last a few more years, 16 GB of RAM is a more suitable option.

iMac Pro, Apple’s most powerful all-in-one

The other all-in-one desktop computer that Apple offers is the iMac Pro, a team aimed at users who need a lot of power to perform their tasks and that with an iMac of the “normal” would present certain difficulties to achieve it.

The design has been the same as that of the 27 “iMac, but finished in space gray. Those from Cupertino offer a single preconfigured base model which will later be the user in charge of putting it to your liking, of course, thus also increasing its price: Retina 5K screen, Intel Xeon W eight-core processor, 32 GB of ECC RAM, 1 TB of SSD, Radeon Pro Vega graphics 56 of 8 GB and Ethernet to 10 GB for 5,499.00 euros.

Apple iMac Pro 27 “8-core Intel Xeon W 3.2GHz | 32GB | 1TB SSD | Radeon Pro Vega 56

Mac pro

The most powerful desktop computer manufactured to date by Apple is the Mac Pro. Like the iMac Pro, this is not a computer aimed at the general public, but at a niche sector where gross power is required to work with very heavy projects that a more modest computer could not move.

With a design that is more reminiscent of the previous models from 2013 (the one known as a cube for its cylindrical shape), it is a team that is quite more customizable (modular) by users than any other available in the Apple catalog. In fact, the aluminum outer frame can be removed for a complete view of all components.

Available in two formats, tower and rack, Apple offers a preconfigured model with a price of 6,499.00 euros that can be customized by the user according to needs. This version has an 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD and 8 GB Radeon Pro 580X graphics.

Apple Mac Pro | Xeon W 8 cores | 32GB RAM DDR4 | 256GB SSD | Radeon Pro 580X 8GB

Mac laptop

MacBook Air

Apple does not have as much variety when we talk about laptops, but we find basically two main models: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The first one that we are going to try is the MacBook Air.

The company has most recently renovated several of its laptops, being the last to upgrade the MacBook Air. This equipment comes in a single version with a 13.3 “screen characterized by be light and offer good autonomy to be able to use it for several hours without going through the plug, although, of course, it all depends on the use it is given.

One of its strengths is that it also includes the new Magic keyboard, leaving behind the previous one with a butterfly mechanism that gave users so many problems. Apple offers two preconfigured models:

Intel Core i3 dual-core 1.1 GHz processor, 256 GB SSD, 8 GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics and Touch ID for 1,199.00 euros.

New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 10th Gen 1.1 GHz Dual Core Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB) – Silver

Intel Core i5 quad-core 1.1 GHz processor, 512 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics and Touch ID for 1,499.00 euros.

New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 10th Gen 1.1GHz Quad-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB) – Silver

The two big differences between these two versions are the processor and internal storage. Mounting a quad-core processor we will ensure more power and that it will not be short to perform according to what tasks. And with more internal storage it is more likely that we will not have as many space problems if we save many files locally.

Macbook pro

Apple’s MacBook Pro is the other option when it comes to notebooks. They are aimed at a “professional” audience, that is, for people who need more power than the MacBook Air provides to work. They mount processors from Intel Core i5 to Intel Core i9, with RAM options ranging from 8 GB to 64 GB depending on the model.

There are two versions of this laptop according to the screen: 13 “and 16”. While the first size offers a better balance between portability and power, the second is more about power, although in terms of dimensions it is similar to the previous 15 “model.

The base model of the 13 “MacBook Pro It incorporates a 1.4 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of SSD, Touch Bar, Touch ID and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 graphics for 1,499.00 euros.

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Intel Core i5 1.4GHz) – Silver

The base model of the 16 “MacBook Pro it incorporates a 9th generation 2.6 GHz six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the new Magic Keyboard (which does not have the 13 “) 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD, Touch Bar, Touch ID and graphics AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4 GB for 2,699.00 euros.

New Apple MacBook Pro 16, i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB