Guide to buying an electric car

The electrification boom In the current car market it is evident, and this offers numerous possibilities to all those who are thinking of buying an electric car, since it is possible to find everything from urban to large SUV, through compact or sporty vehicles. Therefore, it is very likely that You have doubts if an electric car is for you, and if it was, which ones with the characteristics that best suit your needs and use. Here we help you with all this!

With Plan MOVES III it is possible to access aid of up to € 7,700 for the purchase of an electric car.

What is the ideal profile of an electric car user?

Without a doubt, the ideal user of an electric car is the one who has parking place and in their daily displacements does not travel more than 100 or 120 km, preferably by city or the metropolitan area, or also by the surroundings of a small town.

We must not lose sight of the fact that, as a general rule, electric cars are significantly higher priced than their combustion counterparts internal to equality of category and benefits, and in these times not all of us have generous budgets. This puts the focus on the more modest alternatives, with a smaller size, power and autonomy, and therefore, very suitable for the city. Furthermore, it is in this area where You can extract greater savings compared to a car with a gasoline or diesel engine Due to the low cost per kilometer that an electric can provide, we will see in the next point.

Thus, for those displacements that we mentioned at the beginning, with a small urban of about 90 CV and 35 kWh gross of battery (a little more than 200 km of autonomy) would be more than enough to cover the day to day without complications. Some examples that fit this description are the SEAT Mii electric for around € 17,750, as well as the Opel Corsa-e for € 21,500.

However, somewhat greater daily distances, of no more than 200 km per highway at quiet rates, or greater space needs, could also fit within this type of “ideal user”, although the budget would be significantly increased.

How are you going to recharge your electric car?

If you are going to buy an electric car It is essential that the aspect of recharging is fully controlled, and we are not referring to technical knowledge, but to where and when you are going to charge your car.

So, it is highly recommended that you have garage space with the possibility of installing a wall charger, also known as wallboxes, which allow charging at a power of up to 7.2 kW compared to just over 2 kW of a traditional household socket. What does all this translate? Easy, assuming that daily displacement of 100 km and a real consumption of about 17 kWh / 100 km, as well as a domestic kWh cost of € 0.12, In less than three hours we would have enough battery to face our day at a cost of € 2.04 for the 7 or 8 € of a gasoline.

Likewise, not having this type of charger and just using a household plug would be insufferable and that would limit the experience of an electric car, since the time for a full charge would easily exceed 20 hours, and all this with constant disconnections of the ICP when starting appliances such as the washing machine or the oven.

On the other hand, it is important that for your day to day do not use the different fast charging points as a usual solution if you really want to enjoy the lowest cost per kilometer traveled that an electric car provides. As we already told you, the cost per kilometer traveled using a fast charger can even be double that of a gasoline or diesel car. So you should think of these chargers as a emergency option or for when you are going to face long trips, tried to “refuel” in those that offer a price around 0.45 € / kWh (or less).

Is an electric car valid for long trips frequently?

If you only make one or two trips a year, this aspect should not be crucial, you can even consider renting a car or using conventional vehicles that some brands such as Hyundai make available to their electric car customers.

Thus, the best alternative to face this type of use comes from the hand of Tesla and its extensive network of Superchargers, which is completed with the other fast charging points offered by other companies (generally electric) and that you can consult in applications mobiles. However, and unlike what happens with those of the American firm, it is usual that when you arrive at the place you find that the point does not work, does not load at the expected speed or that you have to register in a thousand and one different portals.

Therefore, taking long trips with an electric car is possible, but it takes a lot of planning, a longer duration of the trip (about 45 minutes for every 250 or 300 km of travel) and also a greater outlay when buying that electric car, since it is recommended that it provide a real autonomy of more than 300 km, which implies have batteries with a net capacity of more than 60 kWh.

However, the best way to know what it means to travel with an electric car in Spain is to read the report by my colleague David Clavero in which he tells of his experience with a Porsche Taycan doing a Madrid-Malaga, round trip, in addition to taking a look to our Instagram account where you can find a highlight with all the stories about it.

Extra lap: how to buy an electric even if you don’t comply

Finally, I would like to expose a “Alternative” to buy an electric car if you do not meet all these requirements of the ideal type user, and that I know that a follower of Diariomotor has carried out.

For about € 35,000 it is possible to find Tesla Model S units registered before January 15, 2017. These units have the free lifetime use of Superchargers, so if in the area where you usually move there are these charging stations, it will not be necessary for you to have that parking space and you will be able to face longer trips than usual, since most of them have a Real autonomy significantly higher than 300 km, in addition to a large amount of space and a fairly good level of performance from the most basic engines, and that is that a 70D already had 330 hp and 370 km of autonomy.

Likewise, it is also important to take into account that all these vehicles have a 8-year official warranty on motor and battery, and that units registered as of October 2014 have the specific hardware for Autopilot activation if it does not include it, such activation costing about € 1,500 in an OS

More complementary information in Diariomotor

– If you buy an electric to save when “filling the tank”, you can be very wrong

– Traveling by electric car in Spain: is there life beyond Tesla?

– Charging an electric car: basic concepts and types of chargers

– Maintenance of an electric car: what is checked, and how is it with respect to a combustion car

– Even if your car is electric, it also needs oil and coolant changes

– The second-hand electric car as a smart purchase