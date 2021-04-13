Guide to avoid getting covid-19 in churches

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “No vaccine is 100% effective” 1:08

Editor’s note: There are few risk-free activities during the covid-19 pandemic, but there are ways to mitigate those risks. Fully vaccinated people are, of course, at a much lower risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus than people who have not been vaccinated. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen advises approaching your business decisions with that in mind.

(CNN) – If you’re wondering how to get back to church services in person, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen recommends thinking about it like you would think about your finances.

Just as a financial budget helps you determine what your spending limits are, a “coronavirus budget” can help you determine where your limits are in terms of potentially risky activities, including religious services, Wen said.

“When you’re vaccinated, your budget expands,” said Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of Health Policy and Management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

You can do a lot more, but still you can’t do everything. Therefore, you must choose the things that are most meaningful to you, that are of the highest value. For example, if it is really important for you to return to religious services in person, do not dine in closed places of restaurants every night.

Some churches, synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship have been offering virtual or outdoor services. If you attend services in person indoors – unvaccinated people are still at higher risk – both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should still “follow recommended public health measures [por los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de EE.UU. (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés]), ”Said Dr. Ada Stewart, a family physician at Cooperative Health in Columbia, South Carolina, and president of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

That includes following the guidance of your local government or public health department. Wear a mask, keep a distance of at least two meters from people who do not live in your home and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Well-ventilated spaces have the ability to open windows and doors and use window fans. They also have well-functioning ventilation systems and HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filtration systems that improve air cleanliness.

Try sitting near an open window or door, or choose a service where people tend to sing less, Wen said. Singing may require making your voice louder and more forceful, which would increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus through the air. Before and after service, wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer.

Ask your house of worship if it regularly cleans frequently touched surfaces such as benches, pens, or offering plates with soap or detergent. You can bring disinfectant wipes to use if necessary. The risk of becoming infected with coronavirus from touching contaminated surfaces is generally low, the CDC has said, but the chances depend on several factors, including the infection rate in your community. The likelihood of superficial transmission can be further reduced by wearing masks and washing hands properly.

Other tips to reduce covid-19 infections in churches

The CDC has recommended steps to reduce the potential risk involved in sharing materials: Avoid or limit the use of shared objects such as pens, songbooks, religious texts, newsletters, or other worship aids. Ask if your church can photocopy or electronically display or project prayers, songs, and texts.

Houses of worship can also use stationary collection boxes for offerings in lieu of passing a basket, or accept contributions online. If food is offered at or after services, choose packaged foods over buffet meals or potlucks, if possible.

If you have children, the CDC has also provided resources to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in child care settings. Whether children should attend Sunday school depends on the setting, Wen said.

«There should be mandatory masking at all times, ideally at a distance of 6 feet [1,8 metros]”, He said.

“The outside is much better than the inside,” Wen added. If it’s indoors, unless it’s in a well-ventilated space. We should consider that Sunday school is the same as regular school, which is that transmission can be quite low if appropriate mitigation measures are followed.