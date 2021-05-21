Guide not to get lost with the covid passport: when does it come into force? What if I am not vaccinated?

The long-awaited European vaccination passport will be a reality as of July, after the agreement reached this Thursday between the countries of the European Union and the European Parliament.

The ‘EU Covid digital certificate’, official name chosen by Brussels, will be interoperable, will be issued free of charge, in English and in the official language of the country and may not have a use that discriminates against those who have not yet inoculated any of the vaccines, either by having rejected it or for not having been called to be vaccinated yet.

However, the European Parliament has not been able to establish the free diagnostic tests coronavirus, one of the requirements that will be required of those passengers who have not been vaccinated.

“White smoke: we have an agreement on the Commission’s proposal for a digital covid certificate. I welcome today’s provisional agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council. We achieved this new tool in record time to safeguard freedom of movement for all citizens, “European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders wrote on Twitter.

In this way, a travel certificate is given the green light that facilitates freedom of movement for the duration of the pandemic and collects information on whether the traveler has been inoculated with vaccine, has a recent negative PCR or antibodies from a previous coronavirus infection.

The document will be applicable throughout the EU from July 1Although the agreement reached this Thursday will still have to be validated by the 27 and by the plenary session of the European Parliament.

In addition, since the launch of the Covid passport, countries that are already using documents of this type will have a period of six weeks to replace them with the European one. It should also be noted that it will be a temporary measure, as the EU indicates that it will be in force for twelve months. “The certificate will not be a requirement for freedom of movement and will not be considered a travel document,” they clarify in a statement.

As stated in the final text of the agreement, neither quarantines nor additional measures would be imposed, in principle, on those traveling with the certificate, “unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health in response to the pandemic.”

Negative PCRs that will be required of non-immunized travelers will not be free, but the European Commission has authorized the mobilization of 100 million euros to “lower” its cost, although it is foreseeable that tourists will not benefit from it.

Will be “particularly so that people who go to their work centers, educational centers, for family reasons, to your medical center or to take care of people to their loved ones “, has detailed the Spanish MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar, recalling that cheaper antigen tests will also be accepted.

This legislative proposal must then be applied by all the Member States, which will have the capacity to modify the uses. Of course, the general lines that Europe marks seem acceptable to everyone. Above all, because the proposal avoids one of the main pitfalls, since it does not discriminate against those who have not yet been inoculated with any of the vaccines.

In this sense, the Commission has already advanced in the draft that the passport will serve to give more facilities to the vaccinated, although it will be issued to everyone free of charge, since it will not only register that vaccine, but also if the disease has passed and there are antibodies and PCRs performed.

Although the official name says that it will be digital, it can also be issued on paper, as it will use a QR code that allows its easy verification, making it difficult for it to be falsified.

Thus, it will be possible to verify if indeed the carrier has been vaccinated, or has a negative test or has passed the disease. “In practice, this will be three different certificates”, they indicate in the letter, highlighting that “a common European framework will allow member states to issue certificates that will be accepted by the rest of the countries of the bloc”

Of course, the fact that it is not discriminatory with the unvaccinated does not mean that it will not differentiate between vaccines. The passport will be issued for all those people who have been vaccinated, but it will give advantages or not according to the pharmacist, since it will prevail that the injected vaccine is one of those authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

This will result in countries that grant freedom of movement to someone who has inoculated the vial of Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen or AstraZeneca they must give the same freedom to a European citizen who has received a dose. However, in the case of Russian or Chinese vaccines, it will depend on each state.

As a novelty with respect to the departure proposals, European citizens living outside the EU may have the Certificate from their country of origin proving that they have been vaccinated provided they have been with a serum authorized in the EU.

This rule will apply in general terms, also for Europeans who live in the EU and want to travel between its Member States because, in principle, the ‘Covid passport’ will only recognize those vaccinated with sera authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA ), what leave out vaccines like the Russian one, Sputnik V.

However, also It will reflect whether the traveler has received any other vaccine approved by a Member State, but not because of the EMA, as in the case of Hungary, which also administers the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, but it will be up to each member state to decide whether or not it considers them valid.