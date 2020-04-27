Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In the past few hours, the internet has not been a friendly place for fans of The Last of Us. We say this since several spoilers and scenes from The Last of Us: Part II began to circulate. The worst thing is that there are people who want to ruin the experience of others by revealing this information to them without their consent.

We know that it is very important for you to avoid these spoilers, but that stopping browsing the Internet is simply not an option. This is why we have prepared a small guide to make your Internet browsing spoiler free. Thus, you will be able to navigate with relative calm.

How to avoid spoilers on Twitter?

The first thing we recommend is that you go to your Twitter settings and silence the words you want to avoid. To do this you must follow the following steps

Visit Settings and Privacy

Go to the Safety submenu

Select the Mute option

Choose the terms you want to mute

Once you follow those steps, we recommend that you silence all the terms related to The Last of Us that come to mind. They can be hashtags with the name of the game, the characters or even the studio that does it.

Keep in mind that if you want to be informed about the game you can do it with us in our spoiler-free coverage.

Another tip we give you is to close your private messages and choose the option to only receive from people you follow. In this way, you will prevent a troll from sending you spoilers through a private message.

Can spoilers be avoided on Facebook and YouTube?

It should be noted that, at the moment, Facebook lacks an option to mute words. That said, there are things you can do to make your browsing on this social network less likely to end in spoilers.

One of them is to avoid seeing comments from posts related to the topic or even mute groups where you think spoilers may be shared. In this way you will lose your news for some time, but it will be more likely to arrive spoiler-free.

With YouTube the thing is a little more complicated, since it is a platform to which a lot of videos are uploaded every day. To this we must add that some content creators put spoilers directly on the image of their video or in the title. Thus, if the algorithm so decides, a video with spoilers could end in your recommendations.

With Video Blocker you can avoid some spoilers

To avoid this we recommend using a browser extension like Video Blocker. With it you can block certain keywords to prevent you from getting videos from the topic. You can also use it to block entire channels.

On the other hand, if you browse using your Android phone, we invite you to try NewPipe. It is a tool that will only show you videos of the channels to which you are subscribed. In this way, you will get rid of the evils that the algorithm can do.

How to avoid spoilers in the rest of the Internet?

Now, the reality is that Twitter is only a fragment of the Internet and the story of The Last of Us: Part II may ruin it for you elsewhere. Luckily, there are tools that can help you do this.

One of them is Spoiler Protection 2.0, an extension for Firefox and Chrome that is also available on iOS (Firefox) and Android. It is a software that lets you choose words that you want to block and the action that you want to be followed when these keywords are found (for example, it lets you block images and videos)

It is worth mentioning that Spoiler Protection can be very aggressive and even block images that are unrelated to the content you want to block.

This is what Spoiler Protection looks like in action

Another option is Unspoiler, a free Chrome extension that is similar to Spoiler Protection, but a little less aggressive. This means that it blocks headings, images and content related to the keywords you decided to block. Of course, keep in mind that the above means that it is more susceptible to let a spoiler sneak around.

Please note that this guide is not completely foolproof. There is always the possibility that some tool has a bug or that trolls find ways to share spoilers that make fun of all this. Either way, following these steps will ensure that you’re at least a little safer when browsing.

The Last of Us: Part II is coming to PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020. You can learn more about this game by clicking here.

