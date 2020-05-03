The Spanish population faces a new weekend of confinement, but digital platforms are struggling to make it more bearable. Live shows, concerts, lots of music, premieres and plays to keep the show and entertainment going.

Today

6:00 p.m. Yellow Submarine, the Beatles’ new animated film, opens. It can be seen through The Beatles YouTube channel and is the animated version of the film with the same name. You can sing along with them at a telematic karaoke and costume party.

6:00 p.m. Chef Blanca Mayandia, adviser and gastronomy teacher, offers a direct on her Instagram account about the mysteries of cooking concentrated on the Japanese Shoyu Ramen dish. Explain the ways to make the Asian dish.

9:00 p.m. Israeli singer Noa and guitarist Gil Dor offer a benefit concert for the Madrid health network in their fight against the coronavirus. It will have the collaborations of Jorge Drexler, Sabina and Serrat. It can be followed through Radio Nacional de España and La Otra.

23:00 hours. Framed in the series of concerts at home, the Colombian singer Juanes will hold the virtual concert for the hope of #volverteaver together with the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra. It will start at 23:00 (peninsular time) and can be followed live on YouTube and El Tiempo.

morning

From the first hour. The digital platform Netflix premieres the fourth season of the series The Last Kingdom. A historical drama from medieval Britain, based on the novels The Saxon Stories and which has been very successful.

15:00 hours. The streaming opera platform OperaVision makes the work Rigoletto adapted for children available to the public. A version while remaining true to Verdi’s original plot.

22:00 hours. The Pathway to Paris festival will take place to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The event is chaired by Michael Stipe, from R.E.M, and Patti Smith and can be followed live through the organization’s Instagram. Collaborating artists of the level of Cat Power or Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

22:50 hours. Movistar CineDoc & Roll releases ‘Tarantino Total’, a documentary that reviews the life of director Quentin Tarantino through his filmography. He tells secrets of the filming, cinephile references and his relationship with Harvey Wenstein. Movistar released its latest film yesterday, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, from which it will carry out several reruns over the weekend.

All weekend

Disney Land Paris. The theme park offers on its digital platform ‘from home’ a large number of activities focused on the little ones. There are games, activities and videos.

Know Madrid. The Spanish cinema platform FlixOlé has launched the initiative

CineTurismo in the Community of Madrid. A walk through the cinema with more than 80 titles shot in the Community of Madrid.

Microhistories. The Madrid History Museum has launched its first micro-story contest under the motto Microhistorias desde el confierro. On May 10 the deadline to send the briefs closes.