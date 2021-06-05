Guide and Tips for Buying an Ice Maker at Home | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are one of those who needs their drinks to be always cold, maybe ice cube machines are what you want. A device that allows you to have kilos of ice in a short time. They are ideal for parties and for gatherings of friends.

Of course, they are little known. That means that they are not as affordable as we could wish for and, in addition, there is little information about them. But don’t worry, because from ComputerHoy we are going to teach you everything you need to know to acquire one of these machines.

Before buying an ice machine for your home, you should look at some basic characteristics so that you can make a good purchase decision. Among the main aspects that you should pay attention to are the following:

What is an ice machine?

An ice maker is an appliance that you can have in your kitchen so that you can have ice whenever it is needed. The operation of these machines is very simple, it will only be enough to fill the water tank and put the machine to work.

These machines allow you to have ice of different sizes. They are very practical machines in summer, since they allow you to always have ice available for all your drinks. They are also widely used in the hospitality sector, but in this article we will focus on the more domestic models.

Although as we say, they only make ice. If you want to combat the intense summer heat in another way, there are other types of devices that can help you.

How does an ice machine work?

The operation of domestic ice machines is very simple. First, water is added to the tank (there are models that instead of a tank have a tube that must be connected to a water source), then the amount of ice you want is programmed and wait for the ice to be made.

When the ice bin is full of ice cubes, you will need to remove them so that the machine continues to produce ice. These machines usually come with a removable tray or shovel to be able to remove the ice cubes without problems.

The first batch of cubes is usually not very profitable, since the machine has to pick up pace. It is advisable to use the second and subsequent batches of ice. There is not much to worry about because this only happens when the machine is new or has not been used for a long time.

Types of ice machines

There are three different types of ice machines. These three different types are as follows:

Modular ice machine: These machines must be placed on a container or a soft drink machine, so that the ice produced is stored there. They are used in a professional setting.

Undercounter ice machine: They are commonly used in bars or restaurants. They are small in size and are running around the clock. If you’ve ever seen the waiter put the glass behind the bar and take it out with ice, it is because he has one of these.

Autonomous ice machine: they are the most common, and that we are going to talk about. They can make different types of ice and usually also dispense water. Its size is usually 40x40x40. They can be placed anywhere, although to avoid malfunctions, it is recommended that it be in a place whose temperature is between 10º C and 40º C.

Let’s know its power

The power of these machines is between 80 W and 200 W for domestic use. The higher the power, the less time to create the cubes, but also more consumption.

The most advisable thing is to opt for a machine that has a power between 100 and 150W at most. It will not consume too much energy and will be highly efficient when making ice.

Always have a good pile of ice ready for whenever you want. If you are going to have a party you should not worry, because you will have ice cubes to spare since this device can create 12 kg of ice a day and its LCD screen will give you all the data you need.

In this sense, we opted to advise you on the Klarsteins Arctic Porter ice machine. This ice cube maker has a power of 120 W, being able to create 12 kg of ice in one day. Each cycle lasts 9 minutes and you can make 8 cubes in that time. It is very effective.

It has a simple and elegant design, which is coupled with the technology of an LCD screen with touch control so you can program the creation of ice. Its tank is 2 liters, so it does not waste a lot of water either.

It can be found for 109.99 euros. It is a good investment that meets the right power.

How much ice do they make?

It is very important to consider how much ice the machine can produce. At home, they usually make between 10 and 15 kg per day. That means having the appliance connected 24 hours a day, and emptying it every time it fills up.

With this ice machine you can make up to 15 kg of ice a day with very little noise, since it only produces 45 Db of sound. With your spoon to extract the ice you will not have problems. In addition, the bullet shape of its cubes will be perfect to add to any drink or cocktail. You don’t worry about cleaning, as the removable mesh makes maintenance much easier.

In this sense, we can find machines like the Cohotek. This ice machine can make 15kg in one day. In addition, it has a 2.3-liter tank and a transparent window to observe the status of ice creation.

Its control panel would allow us to program the machine and decide between the two sizes of ice it can make. As a detail, it has an internal mesh that makes cleaning much easier.

It can be obtained for 149.99 euros. It is a compact model of good quality and high durability.

Do I have to have it connected to the water?

Most of the models have a tank, as we have seen. Yes, there are models that have a hose to connect to a pipe, but they are usually more expensive and impractical in the home.

Domestic machines can include tanks with capacities of 2 to 4 liters. It is a convenient way to use the machine and you will only need an electrical outlet nearby for it to work.

This ice machine will make you forget about keeping a water source connected, since it has a large tank that you will use to create the ice. With two selectable types of ice on your control panel, you can have up to 12 kg of ice per day. In addition, it is safer to use thanks to its infrared detection that sets when the ice bin is full.

At this point we can recommend the VPCOK ice maker. Like the rest of the machines in the guide, it has a water tank of approximately 2 liters. Although in reality lThe important thing about this appliance is its ability to stop when it does not detect water or when its infrared sensor notices that there is a lot of ice made.

In this case, it is a machine that will last longer with the tank without filling thanks to its detection devices. It also has two sizes of ice and can create up to 12 kg of ice in one day.

It can be found for 106.05 euros. It is rated well and will make better use of your deposit.

Ice sizes

Generally, home ice machines have two sizes of ice. But there are other models with the capacity to make more sizes and even choose the shapes of the ice. This is less common, being found especially in the most professional field.

On the other hand, the sizes of the ice can vary between machines. There is no really standardized measure and you have to be careful when purchasing one of these devicess. It should be noted that depending on the capacity of the machine the ice will also be larger or smaller. If you are one of those who chew ice, a smaller size could also come in handy.

This quiet ice maker can make ice in record time. With a power of 100 W, it can make cubes in six or thirteen minutes, depending on the size of the cubes chosen. In addition, its panel allows you to set the production preference and its tank of more than 2 liters makes you forget about having to hook the device to a water source.

If we are looking for an ice machine with the capacity to make cubes of two sizes, being the small size quite small, the H.Koenig KB12 will give you what you need. Its small ice size is perfect for cocktails, since it fits in any container and does not make drinks excessively watery.

In addition, it has infrared technology and a transparent lid to control the amount of ice being made from the outside. With a power of 100 W, it can make 12 kg of ice in a day, creating a batch of 8 small cubes in 6 minutes.

It can be found for 129.99 euros. You will never run out of ice at your parties thanks to this machine.

Benefits of an ice machine

These machines are quite profitable. As we have seen, For an expense of just over 100 euros, you can have a machine that will provide you with large amounts of ice, for a little water and a minimum of electricity consumption.

It also helps you save freezer space. You do not have to think about saving ice, because in a few minutes, you will have a batch that will regenerate each cycle. Much more space for you in your refrigerator.

Also, as almost all machines have ice size selector, you won’t have to worry about having very large ice cubes for smaller glasses. You have the power in that sense.

Not to mention that you might want to use the cubes for other things. We already told you in this magazine the amount of benefit that could be obtained from ice cubes.

These ice makers are cheap and the best allies against heat waves. You will be able to enjoy parties with your friends without worrying much, because everyone will have a fresh drink with which to continue the evening.

