Guide and tips for buying a plug-in hybrid (PHEV)

With the entry into force of the MOVES III Plan and a help of up to € 5,500 for the purchase of a plug-in hybrid car In the best of cases, it is very possible that you are considering this type of vehicle as a future car. Regardless of the different amounts and requirements of the aforementioned incentive program, we are going to try to shed a little light on the matter and help you decide if a plug-in hybrid car is the most suitable for you, because there is nothing worse than buying a car that does not suit our needs, whether rational or passionate.

What is a plug-in hybrid car or PHEV?

There are different technologies to electrify a car, from a purely electric vehicle to one with mild hybridization. In our case, we can say that plug-in hybrids, PHEV for its acronym in English (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) respond to the second degree of higher electrification.

Thus, a PHEV has a traditional heat engine, gasoline or diesel, which is the main one, aided by a generously powered second electric driveas it must be able to propel the car on its own at low speeds (up to around 120 km / h) and for at least 50 km if you want the ZERO label of the DGT, something that is essential in order to justify your purchase, since this badge opens the door to the same advantages as a 100% electric car.

But as you may well have deduced, given that they have a strong electrical component, they also have a battery of considerable size (about 10 or 15 kWh), in addition to the corresponding charging and inverter system. Namely, They have all the components of an electric and a car with an internal combustion engine traditional.

For what use is a plug-in hybrid car recommended?

But let’s go to the crux of the matter, which is none other than to elucidate For whom is the purchase of a plug-in hybrid car recommended and appropriate?. Well, we are talking about people who make very short trips at low speed in their day-to-day, the typical ones to go to work in the city center, but also, also take long trips relatively frequently. Likewise, they are also interesting for those who have to travel a considerable distance to get to work on the motorway or national roads, and then have to access large cities.

PHEVs respond to a mixed-use profile: frequent short trips at low speeds and long road trips.

With that, the general idea is that that daily low speed distance is almost completely covered in electric mode, and therefore, the cost of it is almost zero, in addition to being able to make those long trips without having to worry about stops to recharge the battery.

Also, it would also be necessary to mention a couple of aspects. On the one hand, having a parking space with the possibility of installing a wall charging point That it provides more charging power is essential, or at least very interesting, in order to be able to plug in the car every night and wake up with the battery fully charged to start the day.

On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a car with a marked sports component, forget about this solution, especially since the symbiosis between both propellants does not finish convincing when they are asked to give the chest do, which does not mean that for normal or happy use they are not satisfactory. Likewise, all the hardware required to electrify the car perfectly supposes an extra 300 kg, something that goes against all sportsmanship.

Do electric hybrids represent a real savings?

Nor can we stop talking about economic aspect, because the purchase of these cars clearly responds to this. Taking into account only the price per kilometer traveled, if your usage profile corresponds to the previous point and you try to always have the battery charged, you manage it well by reserving it for more urban use, use regenerative braking and drive as you play , yes, you should get to achieve that greater savings.

To put these data in context, in our contact with the 204 hp SEAT León e-Hybrid we came to the conclusion that driving with a little care and managing the battery fairly well it is possible to go below 4 l / 100 km under the conditions outlined above, although if you drive carelessly, this consumption can climb perfectly up to 7.5 l / 100 km, thus diluting any advantage.

Driving “as it should” and making good battery management it is possible to achieve significantly lower consumption (in the order of 3 – 4 l / 100 km for conventional compacts).

But that’s not all, well too it is necessary to carefully analyze the purchase prices of both engines, conventional and PHEV, to together with the above, reach the conclusion of whether it compensates economically.

Continuing with the previous example, and taking into account that a SEAT León FR e-Hybrid costs € 31,820 and that an eTSI 150 CV stays at € 28,450, in addition to supposing a cost of € 1.35 / l of gasoline, we can say that after 110,000 km traveled, the PHEV begins to pay off with real consumption of 4 and 6.3 liters.

Some tips for buying a plug-in hybrid

Suppose that at this point you consider that buying a plug-in hybrid is the correct decision, but, beyond deciding the type of bodywork (SUV, compact, saloon …), power or level of equipment, there are some more technical aspects that you should also especially take into account.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best plug-in hybrids on the market.

So, the first of them is to opt for a PHEV that has a generously powered electric motor, of the order of 100 hp or more if we are talking about cars of about 1,500 – 1,600 kg, it will be only this engine that must move them around the city, so that if it is a little scarce to respond to situations such as the exit of a traffic light or a slight overtaking, the thermal propeller it will be continuously entering the scene, which will lead to higher fuel consumption, and let’s not forget that these are precisely phases such as acceleration or starting where an engine consumes more.

The other essential component is drums, which should provide you with a autonomy that adapts to the route that you normally take in the city, although it is true that in the vast majority of PHEVs a scant 50 km remain according to the WLTP cycle to achieve the aforementioned ZERO label, which means that the dessert has been around 40 km in real life. On the other hand, batteries that are too large imply a greater weight, which translates into lower performance and more consumption.

