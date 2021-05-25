GUI app support in WSL2 allows both systems to coexist like never before

What is promised is debt. Last year Microsoft announced that it would be possible run Linux applications with its graphical interface (GUI) on Windows 10, and indeed that is already possible natively thanks to the new features integrated into the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2).

Microsoft has taken advantage of the celebration of BUILD 2021, its event for developers, to talk about this novelty that they had already shown in preliminary version and that will now be available to all users.

A more hybrid system than ever

Thanks to this option it will be possible for users and developers run your Linux applications as if they were running in a native installation.

Already it was possible to access that option by installing X servers from third parties, but that prevented us from, for example, taking advantage of the GPU acceleration so that applications and even games would run smoothly.

Now that integration is native: when we run a Linux application with a GUI, the Windows 10 operating system in turn launches a very special distribution called CBL-Mariner that contains a Wayland server, an X server and a Pulse Audio server among other elements, and that allows any Linux application to work on our Windows 10 desktop in a normal way.

It is even possible to have audio and microphone support, which also enables developers to for example test your video conferencing applications or video and audio players and editors.

This system, based on the WSLg architecture, it does take advantage of the hardware acceleration of our GPU, something that can be very useful for many developers and users.

Thanks to the advances in the Mesa 21.0 libraries, any application that works for example with 3D rendering you can take advantage of OpenGL to speed up those tasks using the graphics card of our PC or laptop.

As indicated in Microsoft, this feature allows to expand the support of applications of different Linux distributions within Windows, and makes it unnecessary that for example we have to create a virtual machine for these types of scenarios.