A lawyer for the widow of Gugu Liberato, Nelson Willians spoke after Thiago Salvático gave up a lawsuit for the inheritance of the presenter. The chef claims to have been Gugu’s partner for about eight years and even went so far as to interview details of the possible relationship. The presenter and journalist died at age 60 from a domestic accident at his home in the United States in November. “Gugu was a family man and heterosexual,” said Willians to TV columnist Daniel Castro, on Tuesday (2), the day after circulating Thiago’s withdrawal in the process aimed at a possible stable relationship.

Gugu left millionaire inheritance for his 3 children and 5 nephews

In a will read hours after the burial, Gugu divided his inheritance between his three children (João Augusto, 18, and Marina e Sofia, 16) and five nephews (heirs of his brothers, Armandio and Aparecida). The mother, Dona Maria do Céu, aged 90, was entitled to a pension paid for her grandchildren, children of the communicator, who will have her trajectory revised on display. With that, Rose Miriam Di Matteo goes on alone to be recognized as a companion of the artist. The doctor and mother of Gugu’s three children has already stated that she does not want any portion of the inheritance, which is currently administered by Aparecida, following the wishes of the presenter, whose eldest son has just graduated in Brazilian high school.

Rose’s lawyer: ‘Thiago’s purpose was to cause immense discomfort’

In a note, Nelson Willians attested about the withdrawal of the chef, who lives in Europe. “From the beginning I stated that the sudden appearance of this gentleman was only intended to disrupt the main process, which is the recognition of widow Rose Union. Miriam with Gugu Liberato; besides causing immense discomfort to his family and going against the wishes of the presenter “. “When I was alive, Gugu never presented his family and his large public – at any time in his life – any condition other than that revealed in countless magazine and news covers, that of a family man and heterosexual. Having now nothing more to comment “, finished.

Learn more about giving up the chef process

In a request to the court, Thiago withdrew the case alleging “intimate reasons”. “In this context, the author requires you to deign to ratify the present withdrawal, without resolution of the merits, under the terms of article 485, item VIII, of the CPC (Code of Civil Procedure)”, he wrote. According to columnist Daniel Castro, the chef wanted to be recognized as a “widower”, to have access to the goods that Gugu acquired from November 2016 to the same month last year, apart from an indemnity of R $ 100 thousand. It would be up to the presenter’s mother, brothers, nephews and children to bear the costs of the process.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

